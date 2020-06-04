Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Floyd G. Henry to Bryan Smith.

Christopher John Gannon to Leslie Ann Kinser.

Christopher A. Goforth to Brett Cobb.

Bryan M. Steffes to Roxie Ray Simmons.

Jimmy Max Clairday to Vincent Ozaeta.

Baker Family Trust to RD Development Group, LLC.

John Robert Haynes - aggravated possession of child pornography and sexual abuse - child under 12.

Misdemeanors

Troy Keith Hardbarger - actual physical control, driving under suspension, and no security verification.

Juan Martinez-Belmonte - public intoxication and open container of beer.

Edward M. Palomares - failure to leash a pet at all times.

Civils

Colton Wayne Hamby v. Title to boat - issuance of title.

Small Claims

Junron Estates, LLC v. Shirley Walker - entry and detainer.

Protective Orders

Kelsey Cheyenne Keith Dyer v. Jon Garrett Beckham.

Divorces

Amysha Bryquelle Logue v. Nathan Forrest Logue.

Kevin Taulbee v. Summer Marie Taulbee.

Paternity

Laurie Wecker-Bailey v. Terry Edwin Henry and Charles W. Wecker - paternity.

Dustin Cape v. Breanna Duncan - paternity with child support and/or custody.

Marriages

Brandon Lee Ollar, 22, Vinita, and Tyler Jo Ashton, 26, Tahlequah.

Willie Matt Fisher II, 33, Stilwell, and Jeri Leeann McNac, 32, Stilwell.

Tags

Recommended for you