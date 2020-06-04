Court Report
Warranty Deeds
David G. Spyres to Dan and Beth Ann French Revocable Trust.
Jason L. Collins to Ronnie J. Roth.
Shay Terrell to Brian Rice.
Bill Clinkenbeard to Louis Mosteller.
Misdemeanors
Raymond Wesley Thomas - public intoxication.
Tyler Lane Chappell - public intoxication.
Destinee Nicole Jackson - public intoxication.
James Fulton - public intoxication.
Andrew James Christiansen - public intoxication.
D’Kameron White - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Civils
William Lewis Barthelemy v. In re the name change - name change.
Small Claims
Billie Jean Castillo v. James Michael Yount - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Tiffany Tinnin v. Joseph Charles Tinnin.
Ashley Renee Hodge v. Danny Joe Hodge Jr.
Marriages
Sammie Allen Bradshaw, 60, Tahlequah, and Ashley Shalynn Henson, 33, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
June 3
Tahlequah FD: 1:02 p.m., MVA, South Muskogee Avenue and Monroe Street.
Tahlequah FD: 5:40 p.m., structure fire, 1200 N. Trimble Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 6:37 p.m., MVA, North Cedar Avenue and East Belcher Lane.
