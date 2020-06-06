Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Tullis Development, LLC to James S. Harris.

Nouchao Her to Yang Neng Cheng.

Garland Eden to Billy D. Gibson.

Misdemeanors

Tyler Ray Mitchell - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, attempting to elude, speeding 26-30 mph over, and no seat belt.

Diana Lynn Rouell - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.

Jenny Lynn Johnson - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.

Civils

Daniel Thompson v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Maria S. Mendieta and Jose A. Mendieta v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Kimberly Chesser v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Rodney Mustard v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Perry Tyler Miller v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

William Musgrave v. Title to boat/motor - issuance of title.

Small Claims

Lori Krueger v. Roger Williams - petition for judgment.

Divorces

Holly Foster v. Tande Lynn Bell Beaver.

Traffic Report

Trenton James Cain - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.

Tyler Jerrin Purkey - speeding 21-25 mph over.

Aaron Joseph McCrary - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Jason Corey Watson - no seat belt.

Tristen Lee Nixon - speeding 16-20 mph over and no seat belt.

Jess Hopkins Gordon - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.

Abbigail Donn Gordon - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.

Tyren Dajuan Knight - material improperly placed on vehicle windows and no security verification.

Michaela Diane Mose - speeding 15 mph over.

Ty Hunter Gibson - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.

Dustin Robert Waddell - taxes due state.

Gabriel Thomas Hight - no seat belt.

David Joshua Wicklund - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.

Robert Lee Cook - no seat belt.

Carl Daniel Arthur Rose - no seat belt.

Uriah Dawayne Chastain - no seat belt.

Cole Chandler Sheneman - no seat belt.

Wesley Blair Sullivant - speeding 21-25 mph over.

Charles Edward Johnson - no seat belt.

Mackale Kayley Leach - speed not reasonable and proper, no driver's license, and no security verification.

Jeremy James Gregory - expired registration.

Lucio Vega-Calderon - no driver's license and speeding 16-20 mph over.

Cynthia Fay Mandrell - no security verification and no seat belt.

Bobby E. Shankles - no seat belt.

Lonnie Rufus Yates - speeding 1-10 mph over.

J. Jesus Landaverde - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Chloe Rae Barker - no seat belt and speeding 16-20 mph over.

Jerrod Tyler Fields - no seat belt.

Aaron Matthew Kingfisher - no seat belt.

John Henry Vanbuskirk - no seat belt.

Nancy Medina - no seat belt.

Horace Lindley - no seat belt.

Kyle Matthew Vann - no seat belt.

Alix Don Akers - failure to yield while turning.

Diana Brancaccio - no seat belt.

Taylor Brooklyn R. Morgan - no seat belt.

Lance William Hoffman - no seat belt.

Michael Loren Rau - no seat belt.

Nicholas Hunter Chaffin - no seat belt.

Ryan Michael Jones - no seat belt.

Kyle James Wayne Ray - no seat belt.

Donny Joe Ward - no seat belt.

Scott Keith Switzer - no seat belt.

Logan Grant Hackworth - no seat belt.

Brayden Patrick Gerbitz - speeding 1-10 mph over and no seat belt.

Karen Gail Nickels - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Angel Love Hooper - speeding 21-25 mph over.

Jimmie Lee Henley - no seat belt.

Israel Perkins Dickson - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Katheryn Sophia Lee Zurek - taxes due state.

Christopher Hobbs - driving under suspension.

William Kreg Dobson - driving under suspension, no security verification, and improper tag on vehicle.

Lucas Wayne Shell - no child restraint.

Kelli Cheyenne Matlock - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Roberto Tamayo-Ochoa Jr. - no seat belt.

Cory Nicholas Gideon Brashar - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Alyssa Maureen Shade - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Luis Ray Hernandez - speed not reasonable and proper.

Karen Jo Anne Stetler - no seat belt.

Jennifer Dawn Ludlow - no child restraint.

Joshua Heath Ferguson - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Stacy Lynn Upton - speeding 15 mph over.

Alexander Dallas McQueen - speeding 21-25 mph over and no seat belt.

Brayden Lee Young - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Claire Brianne Highfill - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Amber Lakay Thackeray - speeding 11-14 mph over and no driver's license.

Levi Promise Wonderly - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Wayne A. Coldwell - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Alexis Mercedes Jenkins - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Chandler McKae Brown - speeding 21-25 mph over.

Megan Marie Ottenbacher - speeding 26-30 mph over.

Claressa Nichole Dawn Armer - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Makenze Jewell McGinnis - left of center on a curve.

Paisley Autumn Passman - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Brissa Navarrete - failure to keep to right on road of sufficient width.

Tenille Lee Leatherwood - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Dakota Leanne Ashwood - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Brody Tyler Grzymala - speeding 15 mph over.

Trey Jaeger Havens - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Michael Andrew Sullivan - speeding 16-20 mph over.

John Anthony Coy Jr. - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Fire Runs

June 4

Tahlequah FD: 1:05 p.m., MVA, 1111 E. Allen Road.

Death Notices

HERNANDEZ, DIONISIO, 60, Tahlequah, nursery worker. Died June 3. Mass of Christian Burial, June 6, 2 p.m. at St. Brigid Catholic Church. Burial at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation June 5, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Rosary 7 p.m. at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.

