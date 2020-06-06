Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Tullis Development, LLC to James S. Harris.
Nouchao Her to Yang Neng Cheng.
Garland Eden to Billy D. Gibson.
Misdemeanors
Tyler Ray Mitchell - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, attempting to elude, speeding 26-30 mph over, and no seat belt.
Diana Lynn Rouell - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Jenny Lynn Johnson - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Civils
Daniel Thompson v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Maria S. Mendieta and Jose A. Mendieta v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Kimberly Chesser v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Rodney Mustard v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Perry Tyler Miller v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
William Musgrave v. Title to boat/motor - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Lori Krueger v. Roger Williams - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Holly Foster v. Tande Lynn Bell Beaver.
Traffic Report
Trenton James Cain - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Tyler Jerrin Purkey - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Aaron Joseph McCrary - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jason Corey Watson - no seat belt.
Tristen Lee Nixon - speeding 16-20 mph over and no seat belt.
Jess Hopkins Gordon - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Abbigail Donn Gordon - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Tyren Dajuan Knight - material improperly placed on vehicle windows and no security verification.
Michaela Diane Mose - speeding 15 mph over.
Ty Hunter Gibson - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Dustin Robert Waddell - taxes due state.
Gabriel Thomas Hight - no seat belt.
David Joshua Wicklund - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Robert Lee Cook - no seat belt.
Carl Daniel Arthur Rose - no seat belt.
Uriah Dawayne Chastain - no seat belt.
Cole Chandler Sheneman - no seat belt.
Wesley Blair Sullivant - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Charles Edward Johnson - no seat belt.
Mackale Kayley Leach - speed not reasonable and proper, no driver's license, and no security verification.
Jeremy James Gregory - expired registration.
Lucio Vega-Calderon - no driver's license and speeding 16-20 mph over.
Cynthia Fay Mandrell - no security verification and no seat belt.
Bobby E. Shankles - no seat belt.
Lonnie Rufus Yates - speeding 1-10 mph over.
J. Jesus Landaverde - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Chloe Rae Barker - no seat belt and speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jerrod Tyler Fields - no seat belt.
Aaron Matthew Kingfisher - no seat belt.
John Henry Vanbuskirk - no seat belt.
Nancy Medina - no seat belt.
Horace Lindley - no seat belt.
Kyle Matthew Vann - no seat belt.
Alix Don Akers - failure to yield while turning.
Diana Brancaccio - no seat belt.
Taylor Brooklyn R. Morgan - no seat belt.
Lance William Hoffman - no seat belt.
Michael Loren Rau - no seat belt.
Nicholas Hunter Chaffin - no seat belt.
Ryan Michael Jones - no seat belt.
Kyle James Wayne Ray - no seat belt.
Donny Joe Ward - no seat belt.
Scott Keith Switzer - no seat belt.
Logan Grant Hackworth - no seat belt.
Brayden Patrick Gerbitz - speeding 1-10 mph over and no seat belt.
Karen Gail Nickels - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Angel Love Hooper - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Jimmie Lee Henley - no seat belt.
Israel Perkins Dickson - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Katheryn Sophia Lee Zurek - taxes due state.
Christopher Hobbs - driving under suspension.
William Kreg Dobson - driving under suspension, no security verification, and improper tag on vehicle.
Lucas Wayne Shell - no child restraint.
Kelli Cheyenne Matlock - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Roberto Tamayo-Ochoa Jr. - no seat belt.
Cory Nicholas Gideon Brashar - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Alyssa Maureen Shade - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Luis Ray Hernandez - speed not reasonable and proper.
Karen Jo Anne Stetler - no seat belt.
Jennifer Dawn Ludlow - no child restraint.
Joshua Heath Ferguson - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Stacy Lynn Upton - speeding 15 mph over.
Alexander Dallas McQueen - speeding 21-25 mph over and no seat belt.
Brayden Lee Young - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Claire Brianne Highfill - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Amber Lakay Thackeray - speeding 11-14 mph over and no driver's license.
Levi Promise Wonderly - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Wayne A. Coldwell - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Alexis Mercedes Jenkins - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Chandler McKae Brown - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Megan Marie Ottenbacher - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Claressa Nichole Dawn Armer - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Makenze Jewell McGinnis - left of center on a curve.
Paisley Autumn Passman - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brissa Navarrete - failure to keep to right on road of sufficient width.
Tenille Lee Leatherwood - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Dakota Leanne Ashwood - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brody Tyler Grzymala - speeding 15 mph over.
Trey Jaeger Havens - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Michael Andrew Sullivan - speeding 16-20 mph over.
John Anthony Coy Jr. - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Fire Runs
June 4
Tahlequah FD: 1:05 p.m., MVA, 1111 E. Allen Road.
Death Notices
HERNANDEZ, DIONISIO, 60, Tahlequah, nursery worker. Died June 3. Mass of Christian Burial, June 6, 2 p.m. at St. Brigid Catholic Church. Burial at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation June 5, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Rosary 7 p.m. at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
