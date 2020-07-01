Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Justin M. Guile to Nicholaus Butler.
Landmark Construction and Development, LLC. to Linda K. Ketcher.
Garrett Barnett to Linda Kaye Roberts.
Rhonda Marie Webster to Kenzy Dawn Corntassel.
Sarah Plumb-Morrison to Matthew Lovell Morrison.
Angela M. Swift to Geoffrey Hopkins.
Geoff Hopkins to Amanda Brooke Bell.
Felonies
Daniel Hubbard - unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, possession of firearm during commission of a felony, unlawful possessions of drug paraphernalia.
Misdemeanors
Tyler David Hicks - unauthorized use of credit card, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication.
Ausencio Nathaniel Smallen - unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
Civils
Michael Warburton v. Title to boat/motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Jennifer Willis v. Mathew Brant and Tabitha Renee Haworth - entry and detainer.
America’s Car-Mart Inc., Car Mart of Broken Arrow v. Joseph Garcia - petition for judgment.
Marriages
Billy Jo Patton, 53, Big Spring, TX, and Maureen Theresa Rodriguez, 48, Carlsbad, TX.
Fire Runs
June 29
Tahlequah FD: 7:54 p.m., EMS assist, 407 North St.
Death Notice
MARTIN, Mark David, 59, Tahlequah, welder. Died June 27. Private family services.
JACOBS, Jimmy Charles, 69, Lost City, maintenance worker. Died June 25. Graveside services July 2, at 2 p.m., at Lost City Cemetery.
RATLIN, Lizzie “Elizabeth” Wolfe, 91, Tahlequah, dietician. Died June 28. Gravies services July 2, 10 a.m., at Pettit Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com.
MYERS, Glynis Jean, 55, Tahlequah. Died June 30. Services pending. Online condolences can be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com.
CROSS, Teresa, 64, Tahlequah. Died June 30. Services pending. Online condolences can be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com.
SAMISEN, Billie Huey, 84, Tahlequah. Died June 29. Services pending. Online condolences can be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com.
