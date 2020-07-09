Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Herman R. McMurtrey Revocable Trust to Jennifer Norman.
Felonies
Michael Duane Whitecotton - lewd or indecent proposals to child under 16 and resisting an officer.
Zachariah Lake - battery/assault and battery on police officer and resisting an officer.
Felicia Renee Cochran - throw or drop object on motor vehicle, attempting to elude, failure to pay all taxes due state, driving under suspension, no security verification.
Travis K. Calder - robbery with a weapon and larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle.
Misdemeanors
Pete Loyd Jack - public intoxication.
Anthony Drywater - public intoxication and possession of paraphernalia.
Tiawna Louise Snail - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Kyle Leon Pritchett - larceny of merchandise from a retailer and malicious injury to personal property.
Connie Jene Lay - petit larceny.
Civils
Saint Francis Health System v. Keli Eileen Thayer and Bobby Lawson Thayer - indebtedness.
Nalda Bolton v. Title to boat/motor - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Sleepy Hollow RV & Storage, LLC v. Kristen Young - entry and detainer.
Death Notices
JONES, Claudean, 88, Inola, homemaker. Died July 5. Funeral services, July 8, Reed-Culver Chapel. Laid to rest at Citizen’s Cemetery. Visitation, July 7 at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
