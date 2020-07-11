Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Tamira Nave to Veronica Mae Davis.
Robert Aaron Dupriest to Leah Daniels.
JTSB Investments, LLC to Taylor Brown.
Misdemeanors
Caleb Tucker Whitekiller - public intoxication.
Civils
Devin R. Gordon v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Bernard Chuba v. Title to boat - issuance of title.
James Erwin Jones v. Title to boat - issuance of title.
Lee Baltzer v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
R.M. Rentals v. Title to mobile home - issuance of title.
Johnny Price v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Nicholas Sinni v. Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.
Protective Order
Haleigh Reagan Reed-Christie, Trent Allen Reed, and K.J. v. William Aaron Jumper.
Kiley Christie v. William Aaron Jumper.
Traffic Report
Juan C. Chacha-Torche - failure to have driver's license in immediate possession and failure to stop at red light.
Danthony S. Tucker - speed not reasonable and proper.
Lewis A. Sierra - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Scott Wiliam Veron - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Oliva Ann N. Dorle-McKinney - no driver's license, no security verification, and no seat belt.
Jennifer Nicole Denney - no seat belt.
Rochelle E. Locust - speeding not reasonable and proper.
Grady W. Reimer - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Lindsey E. Mayse - no seat belt.
Johnny Lutz - no seat belt.
Easten Arai Bartholomew - no seat belt and speeding 1-10 mph over.
William Allen Stefani Cabrea - no seat belt.
Christopher Dalton Lee - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brent Wayne Kellogg - speeding 15 mph over, driving under revocation, and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Cynthia Lyons-no seat belt.
Linda Kay Lewis - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Lance Carrigan Reynolds - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Taylor Keith Mann - driving under suspension.
Brandon C. Zamarripa - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Kirk Lee Powell - improper passing.
Holli Lynn Hamby - no seat belt.
Randy Preston Ellis - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Joshua Roger Eubanks - no seat belt.
Charity Delane Convirs - no seat belt.
Richard Ross Robbins - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Michael Paul Metzger - no seat belt.
Jacob Wayne Holloway - no seat belt.
Michael John Criss - no seat belt and speeding 11-14 mph over.
Aaron David Brown - no seat belt.
Jess Brandon Lane Spence - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Mackenzie Baker Alyea - no seat belt.
Rodrigo Garcia - no seat belt.
Ernest Myles Russell Jr. - no seat belt.
Johnny R. Richie - no security verification.
Jimmy Don Burton - failure to yield while turning.
Christy Annette Bise - no seat belt.
Bradley Jordan Eagle Tate - following too closely.
Ethan Wayne Charles - no seat belt.
Chance Scott Weir - speed not reasonable and proper.
Pau Khan Mang - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Anna Louise Gifford - no security verification and expired registration.
Zachery Allen Leforce - taxes due state.
Bobby Lynn Jones Jr. - failure to stop at stop sign.
Kylee Lynne Gower - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Christopher Roger Schoenfeld - no seat belt.
Brandy Fields - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Paul Benjamin Karleskint - taxes due state.
Cassandra McWilliams - no seat belt.
Cristian Anjel Guerrero - improper headlights.
Sara Martinez - no child support.
Winston Eugene Combs - no seat belt.
Zamora Franco Moises - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Zackery David Walker - speed not reasonable and proper, no security verification, and driving under suspension.
Zachary Austin Anderson - no security verification.
Joel Carl Scott - taxes due state and violation of license restrictions.
Daniel L. Martin - taxes due state.
Frank Jerry Ponder - speeding 11-14 mph over.
David Paul Butts - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Kelby Ross Lenard - no seat belt.
Tyler Marshal Griffis - no seat belt.
Charles Mikel Hughart - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Cailyn Nicole Cheater - speeding 15 mph over.
Miled Anthony Jabor - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Tyler Joseph Salcido - speeding 15 mph over.
Katelen Leshae Mize - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Christian Dale Kaiser - no seat belt.
James Walter Culwell IV - no seat belt.
Aurelio Rocha-no seat belt.
Karen Leighanne Corson - no seat belt.
Samuel C. Burnham - no seat belt.
Tonya M. Thackeray - no seat belt.
Rodney Brian Foster - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Rita R. Seymour - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kristien N. Robinson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Aurelio Rocha - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Rande Dawn Taylor - failure to stop at red light.
Donald Lippert - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jesse Lee Haeberle - material improperly placed on vehicle windows and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jay C. Fox - no seat belt.
Patrick Wayne Herriman - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Caleb Robert Barker - speeding 16-20 mph over.
James Edward Drake Martin - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Sheila Lynn Gulley - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Faith Maryann Russell - left of center in no passing zone.
Zachary Wyatt Stone - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Kyrsten Chandler - no personal flotation device available.
Marlene E. King - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Glen Otis Baker - speeding 16-20 mph over and no seat belt.
Jimmie Wayne Willis - speeding 15 mph over.
Robert Lawrence Cruise - speeding 11-14 mph over.
James Bryon Gale - failure to keep in proper lane.
Fire Runs
July 9
Tahlequah FD: 9:50 a.m., EMS assist, 684 Stonebrook Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 9:58 a.m., structure fire, 19144 E. 801 Road.
Death Notices
JONES, Claudean, 88, Inola, homemaker. Died July 5. Funeral services, July 8, Reed-Culver Chapel. Laid to rest at Citizen's Cemetery. Visitation, July 7 at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
