Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Blackjack Properties, LLC to Brandon Wilson.
Carlton Clark to Lor Pha.
William L. Westmoreland to Sandra R. Bare.
SAS Construction, LLC to Jacob William Tolbert.
Donald M. Ogle to Carolyn Greenhaw
Glenda Davis to Robert Acorn.
Marilyn Gail Kaufman to Tyler J. Shockley.
Rebecca Lou Yerton to Sharareh S. Shojae.
James Olin Smith to David Robinson Revocable Living Trust.
Johnney Gene Wilson to Sherri Lee Olandese.
David Albert Stratton to John L. Rozell.
Mary E. Rodriguez to Anthony Killsnight Jr.
Thomas L. Byers to Carol Temple.
JTSB Investments, LLC to Neil Hance.
Paul D. Wyrick to Kevin Creason.
Small Claims
R&N Rental v. Tommy Smith and Keisha Smith - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Summer D. Thiel v. Chad J. Thiel.
Divorces
Christine Samantha Hamby v. Stephan Hamby.
Cortney Marie Hunt v. Robert Eugene Hunt Jr.
Marriages
Seth Coltan Jones, 28, Tahlequah, and Dakota Raeanne Eastman, 25, Tahlequah.
Dustin Cole Tannehill, 22, Tahlequah, and Macy Lyn Stark, 23, Muskogee.
Fire Runs
July 18
Tahlequah FD: 9:37 a.m., alarm, 1957 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 6:41 p.m., alarm, 601 N. Grand Ave.
July 19
Tahlequah FD: 9:49 p.m., electrical hazard, Larry Avenue and Kelly Street.
Tahlequah FD: 11:11 p.m., alarm, 804 Lewis Ave.
July 20
Tahlequah FD: 1:27 a.m., CO test, 300 N. Grand Ave.
Death Notices
YANEZ, Janita LeJean, 41, Fort Gibson, phlebotomist. Died July 14. Graveside services, July 21, 10 a.m., Pumpkin Center Cemetery.
WILLMOND, Roy E., 80, Park Hill, retired postal worker. Died July 17. Funeral services are pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.