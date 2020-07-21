Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Blackjack Properties, LLC to Brandon Wilson.

Carlton Clark to Lor Pha.

William L. Westmoreland to Sandra R. Bare.

SAS Construction, LLC to Jacob William Tolbert.

Donald M. Ogle to Carolyn Greenhaw

Glenda Davis to Robert Acorn.

Marilyn Gail Kaufman to Tyler J. Shockley.

Rebecca Lou Yerton to Sharareh S. Shojae.

James Olin Smith to David Robinson Revocable Living Trust.

Johnney Gene Wilson to Sherri Lee Olandese.

David Albert Stratton to John L. Rozell.

Mary E. Rodriguez to Anthony Killsnight Jr.

Thomas L. Byers to Carol Temple.

JTSB Investments, LLC to Neil Hance.

Paul D. Wyrick to Kevin Creason.

Small Claims

R&N Rental v. Tommy Smith and Keisha Smith - entry and detainer.

Protective Orders

Summer D. Thiel v. Chad J. Thiel.

Divorces

Christine Samantha Hamby v. Stephan Hamby.

Cortney Marie Hunt v. Robert Eugene Hunt Jr.

Marriages

Seth Coltan Jones, 28, Tahlequah, and Dakota Raeanne Eastman, 25, Tahlequah.

Dustin Cole Tannehill, 22, Tahlequah, and Macy Lyn Stark, 23, Muskogee.

Fire Runs

July 18

Tahlequah FD: 9:37 a.m., alarm, 1957 S. Muskogee Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 6:41 p.m., alarm, 601 N. Grand Ave.

July 19

Tahlequah FD: 9:49 p.m., electrical hazard, Larry Avenue and Kelly Street.

Tahlequah FD: 11:11 p.m., alarm, 804 Lewis Ave.

July 20

Tahlequah FD: 1:27 a.m., CO test, 300 N. Grand Ave.

Death Notices

YANEZ, Janita LeJean, 41, Fort Gibson, phlebotomist. Died July 14. Graveside services, July 21, 10 a.m., Pumpkin Center Cemetery.

WILLMOND, Roy E., 80, Park Hill, retired postal worker. Died July 17. Funeral services are pending.

