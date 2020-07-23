Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Scotty Manes to GPK Enterprises, LLC.
Christopher Lee Brownell to Howard P. Weir.
Franklin Leon Spencer to Aubrie Dayle Hayes.
H&C Holdings, LLC, Series 58 to Stout Properties, LLC.
Nature Homes, LLC to Bear Rocks RV Park, LLC.
Sue Santine to Charles John Romero.
Emily Epperson to Thomas Ethan Gladd.
Sara Ashly Drywater to Alexandera Lucille Berry.
H&C Holdings, LLC, Series 64 to Ronnie Sanderson.
Misdemeanors
John Anthony Ramos - public intoxication.
Civils
Kelton Whitekiller v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Littleton Enterprises v. Christopher Bell - entry and detainer.
Littleton Enterprises v. Rufus Pritchett - entry and detainer.
Bill Berry v. Brenda Buskirh - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Sharae Fisher v. Steven Riddle.
