Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Alan T. Fruechting to Joshua Michael King.

Saturn Rentals, LLC to Ann Nguyen.

Civils

Midland Credit Management, Inc v. Darrell Wayne Barnes - indebtedness.

Conn Appliances, Inc v. Michael Bruch - indebtedness.

Midland Credit Management, Inc v. Gabriel Sean Gonzalez - indebtedness.

Protective Orders

Ashley Berry v. Dakota Lee Trammel.

Lois Carroll v. Alex Kendall Hodge.

Marriages

Timothy Chester, 55, Hulbert, and Ami Lashane Fortner, 40, Hulbert.

Dennis Ray Pierce, 78, Alma, and Natasha Jean Sanders, 39, Stilwell.

Geoffrey Allen Taylor Hopkins, 35, Tahlequah, and Cristy Annette Bise, 43, Tulsa.

Fire Runs

July 22

Tahlequah FD: 1:51 p.m., service call, 1015 N. Vinita Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 10:59 p.m., EMS assist, 413 S. West Ave.

July 23

Tahlequah FD: 11:35 a.m., structure fire, North Spears Road and Burchett Road.

Tags

Recommended for you