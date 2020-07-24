Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Alan T. Fruechting to Joshua Michael King.
Saturn Rentals, LLC to Ann Nguyen.
Civils
Midland Credit Management, Inc v. Darrell Wayne Barnes - indebtedness.
Conn Appliances, Inc v. Michael Bruch - indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management, Inc v. Gabriel Sean Gonzalez - indebtedness.
Protective Orders
Ashley Berry v. Dakota Lee Trammel.
Lois Carroll v. Alex Kendall Hodge.
Marriages
Timothy Chester, 55, Hulbert, and Ami Lashane Fortner, 40, Hulbert.
Dennis Ray Pierce, 78, Alma, and Natasha Jean Sanders, 39, Stilwell.
Geoffrey Allen Taylor Hopkins, 35, Tahlequah, and Cristy Annette Bise, 43, Tulsa.
Fire Runs
July 22
Tahlequah FD: 1:51 p.m., service call, 1015 N. Vinita Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 10:59 p.m., EMS assist, 413 S. West Ave.
July 23
Tahlequah FD: 11:35 a.m., structure fire, North Spears Road and Burchett Road.
