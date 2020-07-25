Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Lester P. Shankle to Mike Shankle.
Jaime D. Hare to Jaime D. Dennis.
Coy G. Vaughn to Ronnie Sanderson.
Holderworth Leasing, LLC to Rose T. Davis
Misdemeanors
Deanna Ann Johnson - possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a valid script.
Protective Orders
Jade Henson v. Thomas Budder.
Marriages
James Weston Grimes, 33, Tahlequah, and Tess Ann Spencer, 22, Tahlequah.
Johnny Wayne Gonzalis, 29, Stilwell, and Stacie Kaylene Hall, 27, Stella.
Elisha Lee Rodgers, 20, Welling, and Hannah Mae Sweet, 21, Welling.
Traffic Report
Simeon Guy Parrish - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Kelsey Marie Carey Potts - no seat belt and speeding 15 mph over.
Madison Riley Coleman Wittmer - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Nancy Cheryl Hamby - failure to register vehicle within 30 days.
Jeffrey Ellis Fallon - driving left of center in marked zone.
Jonathan Matthew Wilhelm - speed not reasonable and proper.
Seth Javan Spencer - driving under revocation.
Robert John Fromm - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Kristen Nicole Haney - speeding 15 mph over.
Marshall Allen Turnbow - speeding 26-30 mph over and no seat belt.
Odom Winston Hoffman - driving under suspension and speeding 16-20 mph over.
Zachary Mitchell Ange - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Joshua Bogle - speeding 15 mph over.
Landon Robards - speeding 15 mph over.
Tara Ann Vaught - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Cole Brian Welch - left of center in no passing zone.
John Vincent Kavanagh - speeding 15 mph over.
Fred Anthony Oliver - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Lonnie Keith Berry - no driver's license, no security verification, and failure to register used vehicle within 30 days.
Jagger James Hall - driving left of center in marked zone.
Michael Joseph Ingram - driving under suspension.
Sheila Poindexter - passing in no passing zone.
Kevin Ray Fitts - no driver's license and left of center on a curve.
Fire Runs
July 23
Tahlequah FD: 8:18 p.m., vehicle fire, Highway 51 and Baker Road.
July 24
Tahlequah FD: 7:57 a.m., MVA, East Downing Street and North Bliss Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 8:33 a.m., MVA, Fourth Street and Highway 82.
