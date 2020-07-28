Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Mary G. Bryce to Rachel Duke.
Jeffrey Mashburn to Joshua Winn.
Tahlequah 19882, LLC to Mahnazhormoz, LLC.
Felonies
Austin Cole Yanez - possession with intent, possess firearm during commission of a felony, and actual physical control of vehicle while under the influence.
Michael Ryan Ballew - aggravated assault and battery.
Dustin Wareagle Duvall - possession of stolen vehicle.
Clarence Wayne O'Quinn - unlawful possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
Misdemeanors
Brently Adam Rose - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Charles M. Blakley III - loiter in/injure/molest motor vehicle/joy ride.
Summer Marie Taulbee - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
James Thomas Clay - threaten to perform act of violence.
Civils
Credit Bureau Serv Assoc. v. Cheryl Beck - indebtedness.
Frank Sires v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Rick Steen v. Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.
Laithon Klemmer v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Ronald Earl Sexton v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Nelta Osborn v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Bob Howard Buick GMC v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Anthony Whaler v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Steven Judson v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Shawn Stephens v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Gary Digiacomo v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Jon Weichselbaum v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Melissa Ann Jischke v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
MHCA Homes, LLC v. Title to mobile home - issuance of title.
Andy Slack v. Title to mobile home - issuance of title.
Derrick Crain v. Title travel trailer - issuance of title.
Mason Campbell v. Title to boat - issuance of title.
Norman's Well Service, Inc v. Title to commercial trailer - issuance of title.
Protective Orders
Amber Renee Duvall v. Joe Lynn Duvall.
Fire Runs
July 24
Lowrey FD: 12:02 p.m., medical assist, North 522 Road.
July 25
Tahlequah FD: 7:04 p.m., alarm, 3757 Southridge Circle.
July 26
Tahlequah FD: 2:00 a.m., alarm, 1021 Campbell Road.
Tahlequah FD: 9:30 a.m., CO test, 814 E. Ward St.
Lowrey FD: 12:34 p.m., medical assist, East 626 Road.
July 27
Lowrey FD: 3:24 a.m., medical assist, Highway 82A.
Death Notices
SIMS, Tammi Lynette, 49, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died July 22. Funeral services, July 28, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
DAVIS, Kara Lyn, 58, Tahlequah, data entry specialist. Died July 24. Graveside services, July 29, 10 a.m., Park Hill Cemetery. Green Country Funeral Home.
BLAIR, Bobby Hunt, 90, Tahlequah, retired SFC. Died July 23. Services, Aug. 4, 10 a.m., Green Country Funeral Home.
