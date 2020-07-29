Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Tyler Evan Thomas to Crystal Thompson.
Mary M. McCaslin to Joseph Austin Chase Hughart.
Kelly Property Management, LLC to Brian Lee Kirk.
Joshua Tyler Keys to Sarah M. Franke.
Evelyn Hendricks to Andrew E. Page.
Sandra L. Fisher to Keri Thornton.
Linda C. Reynolds to Noraleana Burke.
Felonies
Jessica Kirk - assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Jory Lynn Poafpybitty - bringing contraband into jail, larceny of merchandise from a retailer, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Steven Eugene Estes - assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery upon a police officer, and molesting a motor vehicle.
Misdemeanors
Rebecca Diane Boney - obstructing an officer, driving left of center, failure to display current tag, and no seat belt.
Randy Johnson - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Jeanise Lynette Perry - driving while under the influence of alcohol and speeding 15 mph over.
Randy Dewayne Studie - public intoxication, resisting an officer, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aaron Michael McCool - public intoxication, open container alcohol, no driver's license, and failure to stop at stop sign.
Civils
Citibank v. Katey Lynn Gifford - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Crystal Mouse - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Liberty Finance, Inc v. Matthew Ross Lucas - entry and detainer.
Property Solutions Management v. Cory Donnell Bryant - entry and detainer.
Property Solutions Management v. Ryan Allen Davis and Desiree Nicole Davis - entry and detainer.
Property Solutions Management v. Clovis Lee Estes - entry and detainer.
E&E Operations Series, LLC v. Carrie Littledeer - entry and detainer.
Garden Walk Apartments v. Jimmy Ray Tannehill - entry and detainer.
Garden Walk Apartments v. Sarah Peters - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Cilla Hicks v. Bryant Edward Bray.
Michelle Rodgers v. Travis Rodgers.
Fire Runs
July 27
Tahlequah FD: 11:50 a.m., MVA, 2001 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 1:27 p.m., MVA, South Muskogee Avenue and Southridge Road.
Tahlequah FD: 4:46 p.m., smoke investigation, 20777 Highway 51.
Tahlequah FD: 6:42 p.m., alarm, 19896 E. 766 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:57 p.m., fire alarm, 1282 Amity Lane.
