Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Susan Webster Leggett to Mesha Sanchez.

Randal W. Rogers to Jim and Debra Mabray Revocable Trust.

Jodeen M. Worth to Arthur D. Thrasher.

Brandon Haldey to Justin A. White.

Felonies

Heather M. Wilson - unauthorized use of credit card, petit larceny, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sarah Jean Morris - knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property and computer fraud/unlawful use of computer/system.

Misdemeanors

Nick Allen Mabray - loiter in/injure/molest motor vehicle/joy ride.

Tyler Preston Mouse - possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Brandon Darrell Smith - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.

Marriages

Johnny Ray Manasco, 67, Hulbert, and Victoria Lynn Tye, 52, Hulbert.

Robert Joseph Rohde III, 29, Locust Grove, and Bobby Jo Nollen, 34, Hulbert.

Wildlife

Don Ed Logue - gigging in a closed area.

Fire Runs

July 28

Tahlequah FD: 12:24 p.m., MVA, Highway 82 North and East 690 Road.

Lowrey FD: 1:58 p.m., public assist, Highway 82A.

July 29

Tahlequah FD: 11:45 a.m., MVA, 1404 S. Muskogee Ave.

Death Notices

MILLER, John Bob Jr., 38, Summerfield. Died July 25. Funeral services, Aug. 1, 10 a.m., Summerfield Church of Christ. Burial at Summerfield Cemetery.

