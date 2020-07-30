Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Susan Webster Leggett to Mesha Sanchez.
Randal W. Rogers to Jim and Debra Mabray Revocable Trust.
Jodeen M. Worth to Arthur D. Thrasher.
Brandon Haldey to Justin A. White.
Felonies
Heather M. Wilson - unauthorized use of credit card, petit larceny, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sarah Jean Morris - knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property and computer fraud/unlawful use of computer/system.
Misdemeanors
Nick Allen Mabray - loiter in/injure/molest motor vehicle/joy ride.
Tyler Preston Mouse - possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Brandon Darrell Smith - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Marriages
Johnny Ray Manasco, 67, Hulbert, and Victoria Lynn Tye, 52, Hulbert.
Robert Joseph Rohde III, 29, Locust Grove, and Bobby Jo Nollen, 34, Hulbert.
Wildlife
Don Ed Logue - gigging in a closed area.
Fire Runs
July 28
Tahlequah FD: 12:24 p.m., MVA, Highway 82 North and East 690 Road.
Lowrey FD: 1:58 p.m., public assist, Highway 82A.
July 29
Tahlequah FD: 11:45 a.m., MVA, 1404 S. Muskogee Ave.
Death Notices
MILLER, John Bob Jr., 38, Summerfield. Died July 25. Funeral services, Aug. 1, 10 a.m., Summerfield Church of Christ. Burial at Summerfield Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.