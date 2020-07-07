Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Ronald Keith Thompson to Francisco Gomez.
Forest Cobb to Richard Star Chuculate Jr.
Linda J. Vandeventer to Ron Thompson.
Andy L. Hedge to Brittoney Janae Jackson.
Jimmie Price to Joshua J. Sparks.
SWWC Utilities, Inc to Tenkiller Waterworks, Inc.
Opal K. McCoy-Taylor to Beverly Cindy Farmer.
The Venue Center, LLC to B.P.O. Elks Tahlequah Lodge.
The Venue Center, LLC to Doc House Charities, Inc.
Marvin L. Matlock to Gregory L. Matlock.
Roger L. Dunham to Roger L. Dunham.
Clark Roth to Megan R. Smith.
Felonies
Aaliyah Louis Southerland - public intoxication.
Clarence Wayne O'Quinn - possession of paraphernalia.
Derek Collins - public intoxication.
Lemuel Joseph Walsh - possess marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, figure to register vehicle within 30 days, and no security verification.
Civils
Deryl E. Saunders v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Luke Holt v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Ellis Trevor v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Jon Weichselbaum v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Troy Thrift v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Donald Hawthorne v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Charlie Howe v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Landyn Cochran v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Scott Lynch v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Cody Cook v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Zheng Lan v. Taylor Pierce - entry and detainer.
Junron Estates, LLC v. Keisha Quinows - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Joshua Shay Dunn v. Julea M. Dunn.
Marriages
Jerry Scott, 44, Stilwell, and Denise Ann Daugherty, 36, Stilwell.
Fire Runs
July 2
Tahlequah FD: 4:38 p.m., fire alarm, 1197 N. Cedar Ave.
July 3
Tahlequah FD: 12:29 a.m., grass fire, Moccasin Avenue and Airport Parkway.
Tahlequah FD: 3:24 p.m., grass fire, Greenview Road and Vinita Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 5:05 p.m., grass fire, 16133 Highway 62.
July 4
Tahlequah FD: 4:10 a.m., fire alarm, 1021 Campbell Road.
Tahlequah FD: 2:20 p.m., lifting assist, 312 Hickory Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 5:21 p.m., electrical hazard, East Allen Road and Highway 82.
Tahlequah FD: 10:21 p.m., structure fire, East Downing Street.
July 5
Tahlequah FD: 12:11 a.m., dumpster fire, 1104 Crafton Place.
Tahlequah FD: 8:03 a.m., structure fire, 316 E. Downing St.
Tahlequah FD: 8:36 a.m., EMS assist, 1484 N. Lane Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 8:42 a.m., dumpster fire, 1201 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 11:44 p.m., fire alarm, 1400 E. Downing St.
July 6
Tahlequah FD: 12:31 a.m., smoke investigation, 200 Monroe St.
Death Notices
JORDAN, Joe Wayne, 74, Tahlequah, farmer. Died July 2. No services at this time. Green Country Funeral Home.
ROGERS, Mary Elizabeth, 87, Hulbert, teacher's aid. Died July 3. Funeral services, July 7, 10 a.m., 29 Eleven Church.
FULLER, Mary Evelyn, 86, Wagoner, Special Education teacher. Died July 2. Graveside services, July 10, 2 p.m., Tahlequah City Cemetery.
