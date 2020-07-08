Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Charles Nobles to William Curtis Box.
Rodney J. Swank to JRK Land and Cattle, LLC.
William Eric Lollis to Kevin K. & Amy N. Ranallo Revocable Trust.
Derek L. Roberson to Tenkiller Camping Friends, LLC.
Hardy P. White III to Lori Coale Burgess.
Felonies
Nicholas Wade Medlin - unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, distribution of controlled dangerous substance within 2000 feet of a school, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm after felony conviction, maintaining place for keeping/selling controlled substance, and obstructing an officer.
Angela Kaye Glass - bringing contraband into jail.
Misdemeanors
David Bryan Adams - threaten to perform act of violence.
Kenneth Dean Collins - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Terrence Lee Linvick - obstructing an officer, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kyle Ray Underwood - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Kyle Leon Pritchett - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Rusty Wallace James - obstructing an officer, larceny of merchandise from a retailer, threaten to perform act of violence, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Matthew Wayne Horse - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Robert Bruce Fisher - driving while under the influence of drugs, leaving scene of accident involving damage, operating vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal, and no security verification.
Civils
Tinker Federal Credit Union v. Edgar Beckham (deceased) - indebtedness.
Onemain Financial Group, LLC v. Monica Carey - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Bobby L. Jones Sr. v. Christy Parrott - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Frank Micah Wofford v. Adam Obadiah Allen.
Morgan Kester v. Marty Kester.
Kristin S. Scott v. David Bailey Jr.
Fire Runs
July 6
Tahlequah FD: 6:20 p.m., elevator rescue, 1286 W. Fourth St.
Tahlequah FD: 8:37 p.m., gas odor, 314 Redbud Lane.
