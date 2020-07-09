Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Eleanor D. Lawrence to Theresa Dale Alberty.
Nicktown, LLC to Mark Drees.
Everlast Custom Homes, LLC to Danielle Hendrick.
Larry Keith Barnett to Jeremey Fay.
Liddy F. Buttery to Caleb Barker.
Rebecca V. Wright to Kinney Heldermon.
Kathleen Frank to Troy S. Stricklen Sr.
Mary Allen King to Jeremy Hutchinson.
Geneva R. King to Blue Springs Properties, LLC.
Misdemeanors
Angela Lawson - threaten to perform act of violence.
Brandon Chad Vangroll - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Andgelise Samantha Poole - public intoxication and possession of paraphernalia.
Stephanie Nicole Randolph - violation of OSRC rules.
Rylee Raquel Rankin - violation of OSRC rules.
Baylee Ann Miller - violation of OSRC rules.
Ronald Glenn Underwood - public intoxication.
Dylan Michael Yanez - public intoxication.
Bradley John Richardson - public intoxication.
Small Claims
Bell Finance v. Rusty Alan Kessen - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Kacady Glory v. Hollie Walkingstick.
Paternity
Dakota J. Shackelford v. Amber Lynn Potts - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Death Notices
JONES, Claudean, 88, Inola, homemaker. Died July 5. Funeral services, July 8, Reed-Culver Chapel. Laid to rest at Citizen's Cemetery. Visitation, July 7 at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
