Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Tenkiller Development Company to Berry McCammon.
Kay Sue Sanguinet to Brent Swearingen.
Kristi R. Trent to Frank L. Tannehill Jr.
Sand Springs Homes to Arrowhead Development, LLC.
Landmark Construction and Development, LLC to Jam Interest, LLC.
Zachary L. Henley to Nathaniel Slosson.
Joe Medlin to Denise Kuhns.
Felonies
Matthew Allen Potts - larceny from a motor vehicle.
Randale Leon Hogshooter - eluding a police officer, assault on a police officer, driving while under the influence of alcohol, open container alcohol, and driving without headlights.
Chad J. Thiel Sr. - domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Misdemeanors
Christian Lee Parker - attempting to elude, driving under suspension, and destroying evidence.
Veronica Duncan - unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert L. Burgett - attempting to elude, driving under suspension, speeding 26-30 mph over, and open container beer.
Alvin Corey Olvera - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Kyra Rachel Smallen-Hiatt - possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Civils
Shelter Mutual Insurance Company v. Laura Cobb and Thomas Ray Hardcastle - negligence.
Midland Credit Management, Inc v. Jason Culver - indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Association v. Carlos Estrada - indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Association v. Billy Bradshaw - indebtedness.
Autovest, LLC v. Patrick L. Flute - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Michael R. Reedy v. JoAnna Reedy - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Stephanie Ballard v. Andy Riley Ballard.
Laura Martin v. Nacoma Shane Hardison.
Ledenna Peace v. Gary Dustin Hamby.
Jared Warren and Leslie Warren v. Kevin Rowe.
Marriages
Daniel Alvarado, 23, Stilwell, and Lily Reyna Sam, 20, Stilwell.
Liroy Sabag, 25, Tahlequah, and Yoana Sierra, 24, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Aug. 7
Tahlequah FD: 3:49 p.m., MVA, Mimosa Lane and South Muskogee Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 4:40 p.m., CO test, 715 Sandstone Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 5:00 p.m., CO test, 100 Shawnee Street.
Tahlequah FD: 8:24 p.m., EMS assist, 200 Monroe Street.
Aug. 8
Tahlequah FD: 1:21 p.m., 1505 E. Allen Road.
Tahlequah FD: 6:30 p.m., fire alarm, 1107 N. Cedar Ave.
Aug. 9
Tahlequah FD: 2:23 a.m., fire alarm, 111 W. Morgan St.
Tahlequah FD: 4:39 p.m., MVA, 23957 Highway 51.
Aug. 10
Tahlequah FD: 9:42 a.m., public assist, 1510 Aspen Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 10:58 a.m., CO test, South Cedar Avenue.
