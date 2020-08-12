Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Archie Conn to Archie Conn.
Clearwater Ridge, LLC to Robert Kelly.
Rountree Property Management, LLC to Short Knight, Inc.
Jason Wixom to Steve Buck.
Sand Springs Home, Inc to Yonghao Liu.
Lisa Dewoody Clark Revocable Trust to Steffon Herd.
Brenda I. Smith to Kyle D. Grace.
Felonies
John Matthew Drake - eluding a police officer, driving under suspension, and resisting an officer.
Misdemeanors
Tony Steven Humbyrd - public intoxication.
Brian Christopher Muck - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Jennifer Leann Drake - driving while under the influence of alcohol, open container alcohol, and driving under suspension.
Conner Reese Gaither - driving while under the influence of drugs.
Paul Aubrey Richardson - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Dylan Paul White - leaving scene of accident involving damage, driving under suspension, and no security verification.
Civils
Ford Motor Credit Company v. Janice Jones - indebtedness.
Protective Order
Shyanna Pack v. Ethan Fourkiller.
Divorces
Teressa McClure v. Rodney L. McClure.
Lindsay R. Scott v. Trevor L. Scott.
Tina Louise Hooper v. Joe Dee Hooper.
Brent Thomas Westfall v. Amber Nichole Westfall.
Fire Runs
Aug. 10
Tahlequah FD: 12:31 p.m., vehicle fire, Choctaw Street and College Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 9:22 p.m., structure fire, 304 Teehee Drive.
Aug. 11
Tahlequah FD: 12:36 p.m., alarm, 612 N. Grand Ave.
