Notice
The Daily Log is limited due to courthouse offices closed the remainder of the week.
Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Vernon D. Pierce to James T. Calico.
Davis Ranch Subdivision, LLC to Jered Pruitt.
Crystal Thompson to Crystal Thompson.
Fire Runs
Aug. 11
Tahlequah FD: 2:28 p.m., MVA, 907 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 5:43 p.m., MVA, State Avenue and Choctaw Street.
Tahlequah FD: 8:42 p.m., alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 11:13 p.m., EMS assist, 310 North St.
Aug. 12
Tahlequah FD: 1:25 a.m., alarm, 101 Reasor St.
Tahlequah FD: 1:19 p.m., EMS assist, 1108 Jones Ave.
Death Notices
SOAP, George Allen Jr., 74, Muskogee, painter/mason. Died July 23. Memorial service, Aug. 13, 11 a.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Chapel. Interment at Tyler Springs Cemetery.
GEORGE, Andy Frank, 102, Tahlequah, electronic repairman. Died Aug. 10. Visitation, Aug. 12, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside service, Aug. 13, 2 p.m., Boudinot Cemetery.
HARMON, Charles “Catfish” Jr., 76, Cookson, farm hand. Died July 26. Graveside service, Aug. 14, 10 a.m., Garden of Memories Cemetery.
PARKER, Melody. Visitation, Aug. 13, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.. Memorial, Aug. 14, 10 a.m., Hart Funeral Home.
