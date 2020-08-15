Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Tamara M. Brassfield to Christopher M. Foreman.
James Thomas Calico to Jim Morrell.
Larry R. Stanton to Alfredo Fermin Fuentes Saldana.
Wanda J. Redden to Phillip Wayne McDonough.
Chris Hougland to Chris Hougland.
Monty Robbins to Roger Barnes.
David L. White to Brenda I. Smith.
David L. White to Brianna D. Smith.
Hesser Repn Holdings, LLC to Patricia J. Myers.
Patricia J. Myers to Tenkiller Cabin Rental, LLC.
Charles L. Kester to Jimmy Joe Barnett.
Larry D. Hosier to K Davis Properties, LLC.
Fire Runs
Aug. 12
Tahlequah FD: 9:09 p.m., MVA, West Bertha Parker Bypass and Mud Valley Road.
Aug. 13
Tahlequah FD: 10:45 a.m., fire alarm, 951 Pendleton St.
Death Notices
MUNSELL, Barbara Lee, 75, Tulsa, retired Northeastern State University bookstore manager. Died Aug. 12. Services pending.
