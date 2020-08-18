Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Carl D. McDonald to Brian D. Kirk.
Holderworth Leasing, LLC to Joseph Wiseman.
Keaton B. Cudd III to Neil Aho.
Mid America Mortgage Inc. to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.
Michael J. Keener to Kati Phillips.
Felonies
Mark Jeffery Parrish - abuse/exploitation/neglect of vulnerable adult.
Civils
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Andrea McGowan - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Armstrong Bank v. Genero Castillo Jr. - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. David Lin Woody - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Christian Lee Parker - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Steven Lee Wright - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Cassidy Messer - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Adria T. Wellington - petition for judgment.
Fire Runs
Aug. 14
Tahlequah FD: 4:39 p.m., odor, 903 E. Downing St.
Tahlequah FD: 5:06 p.m., fire alarm, 1400 E. Downing St.
Aug. 15
Tahlequah FD: 4:10 p.m., MVA, Crafton Street and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 6:41 p.m., EMS assist, 1859 N. Cedar Ave.
Aug. 16
Tahlequah FD: 3:17 p.m., MVA, Highway 10 and Highway 51.
Tahlequah FD: 4:43 p.m., MVC, North Grand Avenue and Highway 82.
Tahlequah FD: 7:25 p.m., fire alarm, 1201 W. Fourth St.
Tahlequah FD: 9:16 p.m., structure fire, East Fourth Street and Holiday Drive.
