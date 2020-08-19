Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Evelyn Hendricks to Bobby Whitewater.
Teresa A. Adair to Kent Harris.
Coy G. Vaughn to Juan G. Eligio.
Jackie D. Willis to Grady Cole.
Felonies
Michael Shane Lowrey - aggravated assault and battery.
Misdemeanors
Elizabeth M. Drake - possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving under revocation, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Johnny Ray Lucas - domestic assault and battery in the presence of minor child.
Daniel Vann Laporte - no security verification and obstructing an officer.
Logan James Shropshire - driving while under the influence of alcohol and no seat belt.
Larry David Stephens - driving while under the influence of drugs and taxes due state.
Donovan Davis - driving while under the influence of alcohol and driving left of center.
Christopher Aaron Ruiz - public intoxication.
Amy Catherine Cunningham - driving while under the influence of intoxicants and driving left of center.
Timothy Leon Blair - molesting a motor vehicle and disrupt/prevent/interrupt/emergency telephone call.
Leo John Naumann - driving while under the influence of alcohol, leaving scene of accident involving damage, and driving left of center.
Small Claims
Garden Walk Apartments v. Kesha Lambert and Jacob Kirk - entry and detainer.
Kinsey Properties v. Bobby Joe Riggs and April Jones - entry and detainer.
Armstrong Bank v. Randy Fountain - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Tammy Lorraine Burson v. Debbie Simmons.
Amanda Newman v. Clinton Jerome Wildcat.
Divorces
Linda Parrish v. Donald Craig Parrish.
Marriages
Brad L. Eubanks, 35, Hulbert, and Katie Renee Trapp, 23, Tahlequah.
Earl Stanley Kirkland, 72, Savanna, and Marchia Amm Kirkland, 61, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Aug. 18
Tahlequah FD: 8:09 a.m., EMS assist, 414 E. Normal St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.