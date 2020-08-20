Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Davis Ranch Subdivision, LLC to Leonard John Freise III.
Carla Jolyn Choate to Steve Garman.
Kevin Jay to Lorrie Ann Sorenson.
William Jeffrey Thorne to Rocky Reeves.
Towana Martin Scott to Donna R. Birkes.
James Ray Childs and Alicia D. Childs, LLC to Dorothy E. Michael.
Robert P. Billy to Steven Ray Cox.
Daniel J. Bottrell to Kimberley E. Christy.
Johnson Brothers Construction, LLC to Lisa Michelle Look.
Annie Cogburn to Donald Gene Girkin.
Felonies
Jeffery Alvin Fox - leaving scene of accident involving injury and driving under suspension.
Misdemeanors
Dylan Michael Yanez - obstructing an officer, driving left of center, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, and no driver's license.
Brit Wade Brooks - public intoxication.
Civils
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Andrea McGowan - indebtedness.
Pawnee Leasing Corporation v. Herman Miller - foreign judgment.
Small Claims
Pleasant View Apartments v. Nadine Neale - entry and detainer.
World Finance v. Justin Keys - petition for judgment.
World Finance v. Dennis Gourd Jr. - petition for judgment.
World Finance v. Marissa Daniel - petition for judgment.
World Finance v. Nakeisha Quinones - petition for judgment.
World Finance v. Bobby Hayes - petition for judgment.
Bell Finance v. Brian Leshane Thompson - petition for judgment.
World Finance v. Melissa Ann Moore - petition for judgment.
Mikhelle Ross-Wallingford v. Bonnie Cook Zea - entry and detainer.
World Finance v. Joseph Knight - petition for judgment.
Bell Finance v. Danita Kaye Adams - petition for judgment.
Bell Finance v. Courtney Spears - petition for judgment.
Marriages
Dustin Dewayne Hunt, 19, Cookson, and Shania Gail Cobb, 23, Hulbert.
Tax Liens
State of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Christopher Hale and Heather Hale.
Death Notices
JENNINGS, Mother Debora, 66, Tahlequah, reverend at St. Basils Episcopal Church. Died Aug. 16. Services are pending. Green Country Funeral Home.
