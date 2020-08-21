Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Gennivieve H. Edwards to William Jeffrey Thorne.
Christine Sourthard to Tua Cha.
John A. Bamberger to Larry Reese.
Ralph Stanley Thomas to Scott Yarnall.
Misdemeanors
Blake Wolfe - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Greg Willard Under - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Yunior Evenor Serrano-Gomez - driving while under the influence of alcohol and no driver's license.
Civils
Patricia Gunderson and Robert L. Marler v. Dewey Marler, Emmerline Harless, Rosette Huntsman, Lloyd Huntsman, Eli Marler, John E. Marler, Joyce Steele, Rudy Davis, Jacob Davis, Dean Marler, Wayne Marler, Calvin Marler, Charley C. Marler, Howard Marler, Jearlean Scott, Earl Marler, Kathleen Forrest, Fonda Forrest, Lola Mae Pogue, Dixie Spears, Roy Huntsman, Jim Marler, Carrol Guess, Jamie Davis, Caleb Marler, Sarah Marler, Christal Marler, Amy Marler, Albert Marler, Keith Marler, Richard Marler, Vickie Chambers, Rita Gilmore, Roger Marler, Darrell Marler, Coy Marler, Rick Marler, Howard Marler Jr., Debbie Ray, Phyllis Drake, Andy Scott, Boyd Scott, Lloyd Scott, Danny Scott, Dewey Marler, Cheryl Cook, Junior Forrest, Melinda Taylor, Larry Eslinger, Donna Eslinger, and State of Oklahoma Ex Rel Ok Tax Commission - quiet title.
Deloris Trapp v. Title to travel trailer - issuance of title.
MHCA Homes, LLC v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Anthony Taylor v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Joshua Keith v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
American Auto Auction v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Marquis James Martin v. Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.
David Bogato v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Albert Joseph Tocci v. Title to mobile home - issuance of title.
Richard Giles Jr. v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Austin Davis v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
David J. Howard v. Title to boat/motor - issuance of title.
Daniel R. Kenrick v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Jayne Stonebarger v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Nicholas Haskins v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Trenzel Johnson v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Deborah Huggins v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Indian Motorcycle of OKC v. Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.
Kyle Caldwell v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Junron Estates, LLC v. Alisha Caro - petition for judgment.
Junron Estates, LLC v. Frances Capps - petition for judgment.
Junron Estates, LLC v. Ladona Vann - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Harlianne N. Woods v. Scott Logan Southard.
Harlianne N. Woods v. Summer Thiel.
Phyllis Drywater v. Ransley Bailey.
Divorces
Ariane Elizabeth Molloy v. Thomas Dell Molloy.
Angela Kristy Johnson v. John Alfred Johnson.
Michael Shane Foreman v. Brandy Michelle Foreman.
John Lee v. Karin Lee.
Paternity
Kyle Grant Taylor v. Cassie Lynn Webber - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Marriages
Tyler Christian Oxendine, 23, Tahlequah, and Molly Luiza Bearpaw, 22, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Aug. 18
Tahlequah FD: 5:25 p.m., alarm, 1400 E. Downing St.
Tahlequah FD: 6:01 p.m., left assist, 501 Wheeler St.
Aug. 19
Tahlequah FD: 6:59 p.m., power line down, 2107 Creek Drive.
