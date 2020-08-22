Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Norman and Karen Howell Revocable Trust to Laura Woodard.
Brian D. Stacy to Reanna Francine Hill.
Jake R. Elvik to Christian A. Daugherty.
Lawrence Allen Fulton to Gregg Perryman.
Felonies
Sandra C. Murphy - embezzlement.
Jerreal Dwight Wilson - distribution of controlled dangerous substance - including possession and trafficking in illegal drugs.
Wade Lewis Richie - eluding/attempting to elude police office.
David Michael Stewart - assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault, and threaten to perform act of violence.
Kane Evan Mackall - child abuse and malicious injury to personal property.
Misdemeanors
Kaleanna Silvey - domestic abuse - assault and battery, resisting an officer, and public intoxication.
Jerry Edward Hammack Jr. - threaten to perform act of violence.
James Von Hallford - obtaining cash or merchandised by bogus check/false pretense.
David Bradley Bailey - violation of protective order.
Lester Hughes Andrews - larceny of merchandise from a retailer, resisting an officer, and trespassing after being forbidden.
Clay Daniel Hill - assault and battery.
Jody Lee Shamblin - larceny of lost property.
Danny R. Benegas - tampering with utilities.
Daylon Dreadfulwater - false declaratio of ownership in pawn.
Levi Richmond Diffee - violation of protective order.
Civils
Brent Allen Estes v. State of OK Ex. Rel and Department of Public Safety - driver's license appeal.
Gerald Linzy Massingale v. Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.
Lana Jo Burgess v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Abillia McCollum - petition for judgment.
First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. R.D. Waterdown - petition for judgment.
First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Molly A. Vann-Hendricks - petition for judgment.
First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Roberta Lee Studie-Maize - petition for judgment.
First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Jordan Dalynn Sunagoowie - petition for judgment.
First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Ursula Brown - petition for judgment.
First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Jeanessa Fout - petition for judgment.
First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Santiago Espinoza - petition for judgment.
First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Erica O'Field - petition for judgment.
First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Gabriel O'Field - petition for judgment.
First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Debbie Quiroz - petition for judgment.
First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Joseph Knight - petition for judgment.
Sun Loan Company v. Christa Henson - petition for judgment.
Sun Loan Company v. Taylor Nicole Pierce - petition for judgment.
First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Victoria Bender - petition for judgment.
First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Neppe Jo Baca - petition for judgment.
Tahlequah Loans, LLC v. Abillia McCollum - petition for judgment.
Tahlequah Loans, LLC v. R.D. Waterdown - petition for judgment.
Tahlequah Loans, LLC v. Neppe Jo Baca - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Morgan Christy Thompson v. Amanda Deckard.
Leah Renee Kelley v. Jacob Ryan Smith.
Kayla Wiley v. Jaden Teague.
Divorces
Kenneth Earl McGlothlin v. Leslie Ann McGlothlin.
Marriages
Shane Garrett Sevier, 22, Fort Gibson, and Kelsee Jolynn Abernathy, 23, Fort Gibson.
Traffic Report
Amy Denise Jones - driving under suspension.
Zachary Wyatt Stone. Speeding 11-14 mph over.
Andrea Anawsii Jackson - driving under suspension.
Jason Wayne Marvin - failure to stop at stop sign.
Mike Olin Bryan - taxes due state.
Matthew Eric McLemore - driving under suspension.
Denay L. Houston - expired driver's license and no security verification.
Paul Gene Marlow - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Thomas Lee Wood - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Susan A. Stiles - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Holden Parker Dearman - speeding 1-10 mph over.
James Ronald Green - speeding 1-10 mph over, no driver's license, and no security verification.
Tara Roark - failure to stop at red light and taxes due state.
Delynn Lenora Heist - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Stephanie Lynn Harsha - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Audrei Dione Wilson - driving under suspension.
Dale Tildon Richardson - no seat belt and no driver's license
Justin Cade - driving under suspension.
John Mathew Candy - taxes due state.
Jason W. Martin - driving under revocation.
Duane Leroy Burson - no seat belt.
Larry Dewayne Caviness - no seat belt.
Humberto Adrian Navarro - no driver's license.
Miranda Jo Catcher - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Kara Joy Wallace - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Anna Maria Villa Ramirez - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Sean Duane Patterson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Troy Kenneth Bender - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Alan De Colburn - speeding 15 mph over.
Laython Mikale Carter - following too closely.
Makayla Ciara Pritchett - driving under suspension.
Adrian Silvano Iglecias - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Breanna Nicole Duncan - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Michael Dale Christie - no seat belt.
Jessica Mae Hannis - driving under suspension, no security verification, and affixing improper license plate to vehicle.
William Justine McNac - driving under revocation.
Tinesa Rachell Hallmark - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Stephane Leeann Clinton - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Amber Lucille Grider - no seat belt.
Thomas Elvin Talbert - failure to yield from stop sign.
Gary Frederick Ruark - driving under suspension, no security verification, nad no seat belt.
Delia Kay Taylor - passing in no passing zone.
Lacy Nicole Reed - failure to stop at red light.
Eugenia Ann Cobb - no driver's license and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brandon Michael Hammons - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Aaron Stephen Peloquin - driving under suspension.
Shaina Ryane Martin - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Joshua Glenn Fowler - speeding 36-40 mph over.
Blair Jean Blackman - no seat belt.
Branan Charlie Ridenhour - no seat belt.
Tiffany Nicole Taylor - no seat belt and no security verification.
Erin Rae Corley - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Clay Michael Gaspar - following too closely.
Jeremy Scott Harless - driving under suspension.
Charles Edward Johnson - taxes due state.
Joshua Edward Berner - speeding 11-14 mph over and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Jeremy Paul Rutherford - speeding 15 mph over.
Kelsey Danielle Plummer - no seat belt.
Nicholaus Adam Butler - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Shelia Ann Sawney - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Schandra Denice Bates - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Elzie Hickerson - speeding 1-10 mph over and no seat belt.
Bily Dan Dalke - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Eric Randall Hudson - no seat belt.
Christopher Cody Willis - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Layne Tyler Sackett - no seat belt.
Wilburn Leon Sparks - no seat belt.
James Alexander Hardin - failure to stop at stop sign.
Trinity Brinsfiel - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Nathan Cody Thibault - no seat belt and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Ty Alan West - no seat belt.
Braedey Ryan Redman - no seat belt.
Ty Alan West - open container alcohol.
Marvin James Grant - no seat belt.
Martha Ann Grant - no seat belt.
Aaron Thomas Kellner - no seat belt.
Chad Ray Blankenship - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Death Notices
ROSE, Stanley Richard, 66, Locust Grove, carpenter. Died Aug. 18. Visitation, Aug. 21, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Memorial Service, Aug. 22, 11 a.m., Keys Church of God.
HILLES SR., Christopher Vernon, 60, Tulsa, drywall worker. Died Aug. 20. Memorial service, Aug. 27, 2 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.