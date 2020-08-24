Court Reports
Warranty Deeds
Van Lee Peebles to Cathy Oldefendt.
Allen W. Rule to Kandee M. Stopp.
Built by Roar, LLC to Ben B. Barnett.
James Loftin to Randall Leroy Rountree Trust.
James V. Rogers Jr. to Cherokee Nation.
Civils
USAA Casualty Insurance Co. v. Ruby Juanita Hunt - subrogation.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Teresa Gay Smith - indebtedness.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. William Odle - breach of contract.
Fire Runs
Aug. 21
Tahlequah FD: 9:42 a.m., dumpster fire, 836 W. Choctaw St.
Tahlequah FD: 6:20 p.m., alarm, 601 N. Grand Ave.
Aug. 22
Tahlequah FD: 7:21 a.m., MVA, 307 Mill Street.
Lowrey FD: 6:19 p.m., MVC, East 690 Road and Oak Grove Road.
Aug. 24.
Tahlequah FD: 2:22 a.m., alarm, 804 Lewis Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 4:13 a.m., alarm, 804 Lewis Ave.
