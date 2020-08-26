Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Kim Dawson to Kim Dawson Revocable Trust.
Jimmy L. Lacy to Wayman Matthews.
Jim L. Haddock to Terry Dean Clark.
Donald Lucas to Donald Lucas.
Brian L. Kirk to Diane J. Elliott.
Janis A. Hahn to Alyssa Renae Waterson.
Carlton Clark to Adam Milliser.
Tullis Development, LLC to AKIA Properties, LLC.
Carolyn Sue Shepherd to Dale Keith Davis.
Felonies
Joshua Keith Mouse - unlawful obsess of controlled drug with intent to distribute, no driver's license, and operate vehicle with defective equipment or unsafe conditions.
Andgelise Samantha Poole - threaten to perform act of violence and larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Misdemeanors
Joshua Bryan Tackett - larceny of merchandise from a retailer and false declaration of ownership in pawn.
Renee Michele Collins - uttering a forged instrument.
Damian Wade Baldridge - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Cole Black Grogan - violation of protective order.
Tyler Jared Works - public intoxication.
Savana McGee - possession of paraphernalia and driving under suspension.
Ashley Danielle Dupre - public intoxication.
Robert Hudson Kelley - acts resulting in gross injury and resisting an officer.
Hayden Wayne Mann - public intoxication.
Savannah Newson - public intoxication.
Alex Braden Halbert - knowingly concealing stolen property.
Civils
Shelter Mutual Insurance Company, Dennis Spear, and Twyla Spear v. Derrick Lee Taylor - negligence.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Sandra Bennett - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Heather Jackson - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Jonathan Green - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. John C. Scruggins - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Carl Ferguson - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Cecilia Williams - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Randy L. Norseworthy - indebtedness.
Crown Asset Management, LLC v. Jerry Loyd - indebtedness.
Crown Asset Management, LLC v. Oscar Alexis Gutierrez - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Rachel Ummerteskee - indebtedness.
Citibank v. Homer L. Young - indebtedness.
Equity Insurance Company v. Amanda Sue Hyslope - negligence.
Annetta Sue Ward v. In re the name change - name change.
Albert Soto and Drip, LLC v. Mindy Hindrix - declaratory judgment.
Miccah Trent Johnson v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
Small Claims
Felicia Ketcher v. Max Garcia - petition for judgment.
Mason Hill v. Steve Fort and Jennifer Fort - replevin.
Scholars Inn v. Emily Coats - entry and detainer.
Scholars Inn v. Echo Morgan - entry and detainer.
Dylan C. Ralls and Darlene Ralls v. George Schmidt and G8 Nation - petition for judgment.
Select Management Group v. Victor Ray and Sarah Jo Ray - entry and detainer.
Red River Credit v. Marissa Daniel - petition for judgment.
Red River Credit v. Juliann Eschocheo Rumery - petition for judgment.
Red River Credit v. Bobby Lee Hayes - petition for judgment.
Red River Credit v. David Michael Cummings - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Ronnie L. Brown v. Paula A. Campbell.
Marcus Johnson v. Ashley Lanett Manes.
Divorces
Ronald William Laughlin v. Kathy S. Laughlin.
Cynthia Mechelle Fisher v. Garland Carl Fisher.
Mattie Elizabeth Peterman v. Koda Nathaniel Peterman.
Paternity
Charles Wesley Jones v. Amber Diane Owen and Amber Diane Ward - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Fire Runs
Aug. 24
Tahlequah FD: 9:35 p.m., controlled burn, 21403 S. Keeler Drive.
Aug. 25
Tahlequah FD: 11:28 a.m., MVA, Park Hill Road.
