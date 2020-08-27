Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Southridge Development to Chance Imhoff.
David Robinson Revocable Living Trust to Sixshooter, LLC.
Larry M. Murphy to Curt R. Schumacher.
Misdemeanors
Michael David Randolph - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance and driving under suspension.
Rex E. Ryan - assault and battery upon a police officer and public intoxication.
Civils
Leo Naumann v. State of Oklahoma Ex Rel and Department of Public Safety - driver's license appeal.
Small Claims
BancFirst v. Anna Anquoe - petition for judgment.
Marriages
Edgar Gabriel Gamino, 26, Tahlequah, and Priscilla Cindy Provencio, 36, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Aug. 26
Tahlequah FD: 7:43 a.m., MVC, Park Hill Road and 810 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 10:27 a.m., service call, 4807 Bushyhead St.
Death Notices
STEPP, Gladys Marie, 93, Tahlequah, retired florist. Died Aug. 25. Visitation, Aug. 27-28, 9 a.m., - 8 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home. Graveside service, Aug. 29, 10 a.m., Tahlequah City Cemetery Pavilion.
KIMBALL, Gary Bob, 73, Tahlequah School Principal. Died Aug. 23. Services, Aug. 28, 11 a.m., 29 Eleven Church. Burial 1 p.m., Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
MCGEE, Florence, 97, Cookson, homemaker. Died Aug. 24. Services are pending. Green Country Funeral Home.
