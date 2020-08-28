Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Louise Elizabeth Brandsma to Matt Turner.

Matt Turner to Matthew F. Turner.

William D. Jones to Eric David Snively.

Terry J. Wilson to Hans Plum.

Protective Orders

Marilyn Griffin v. Jeff Ken Taylor and Charity Kay Hamby.

Paternity

Autumn Hart v. Paul Martin Hoopingarner - child support.

Marriages

Donal Dean Shrum, 79, Tahlequah, and Ruth Ann Medlin, 79, Tahlequah.

Samuel Edward Little, 29, Bixby, and Madalyn Rochelle Hosteter, 22, Gentry.

