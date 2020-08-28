Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Louise Elizabeth Brandsma to Matt Turner.
Matt Turner to Matthew F. Turner.
William D. Jones to Eric David Snively.
Terry J. Wilson to Hans Plum.
Protective Orders
Marilyn Griffin v. Jeff Ken Taylor and Charity Kay Hamby.
Paternity
Autumn Hart v. Paul Martin Hoopingarner - child support.
Marriages
Donal Dean Shrum, 79, Tahlequah, and Ruth Ann Medlin, 79, Tahlequah.
Samuel Edward Little, 29, Bixby, and Madalyn Rochelle Hosteter, 22, Gentry.
