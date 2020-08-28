Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Shepley Holdings, LLC to Eric B. Shepard.
Bob Ed Culver Marital Trust to Joshua Ryan Bliss.
Bobby Buck to Mansford V. Epperson.
Deborah R. Graham to Lyndell Kiesel.
Glenn A. Sparks to Jai Lee.
Robert Bruce Vazquez to Scott B. Batie.
Misdemeanors
Nathan Ryan Ferguson - use drug paraphernalia, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, operate ATV on roadway, tow trailer with improper or no stay chains or cables, fail to secure or cover load susceptible of blowing, left of center in no passing zone, and fail to display red tail lamps on vehicle.
Edward Floyd Pratt - public intoxication.
Civils
Stephen Treadwell v. Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.
Brandon Kinder v. Title seadoo - issuance of title.
Sabrina Wright v. Title to mobile home - issuance of title.
Laura Young v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Troy Biddick v. Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.
Randall Monds v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Dan Ross Neal v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Protective Orders
Heather Estes v. Melvin Leon Mouse.
Divorces
Summer D. Thiel v. Chad Thiel.
Traffic Report
Erica Dawn McGregor - no seat belt.
Randi Lauren Cook - no seat belt.
Zechariah Joseph Edwards - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Tate Christopher Medlin - speed not reasonable and proper.
Jarod Anthony Luna - no seat belt.
Toni Nicole Birchfield - speeding 15 mph over and taxes due state.
Daniel Robert Bartelme - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Monica Lynn Pete - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Dalton Ray Barnes - speeding 16-20 mph over and no seat belt.
Kimberly R. Chaudoin - speeding 15 mph over.
Melodye A. Fann - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Stacy Ann Hart - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Chad Michael Bell - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Sadie Cheyanne Coyle - speeding 15 mph over.
Brody Lane Phillips - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Monica Elaine Smith - no seat belt.
Julia Marie Tharp - no seat belt.
Brett Elliott Justice - no seat belt.
Billy Joe Sundown Robertson - no seat belt.
Daniel Lee Storer - driving under revocation.
Tonya Lynn Butler - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Raymond Dean Snell - driving left of center in marked zone.
Ja’Rod Shedrick Jones - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Vonda Renee Baranski - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Benjamin Matthew Billie - no driver’s license and taxes due state.
Michael Christopher Fleming - no seat belt.
Jay Leon Reeves - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Stephen Matthew Moore - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Natasha Michelle Martinez - speeding 15 mph over.
J.C. Aaron - speeding 15 mph over and no security verification.
Robert Dale Harvey - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Mary Lee Gregory - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Jayde Danyel Tarwater - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Darrell James Kolb - no security verification, failure to register vehicle within 30 days, and taxes due state.
Manuel Agrueliano Garcia - driving under suspension.
Timmie Dwayne Smith Jr. - driving under revocation and littering from a motor vehicle.
Terrill Dewayne Dersam - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Josiah Alan Factor - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Rodney Orris Hyatt - driving under revocation and no seat belt.
Andrea Diaz-Perez - no driver’s license and no seat belt.
Jeremy James Gregory - driving under suspension.
Denise Rae Dye - no security verification and affixing improper license plate to vehicle.
Stacie Nicole Spurlock - speeding 1-10 mph over and no seat belt.
Danny Leon Hutchins - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Shawnda Renee Littledave - no security verification.
Jesus Hernandez - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Tavian E. Howard - driving under suspension and no security verification.
Shane Coy Clayton - no security verification.
Roy B. Nichols - taxes due state.
Michael Dennis Tinsley III - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Paulin Fernando Chavez - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Camilla Ann Lyman - no seat belt.
Kyron Clifford Tobey - failure to stop at stop sign.
Demetrius Dewayne Lewis - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Shasa Nichole Broaddrick - no seat belt.
Stephen Earl Harbison - no seat belt.
Nathan Blanton Jr. - no seat belt and failure to stop at red light.
Fire Runs
Aug. 28
Tahlequah FD: 11:33 a.m., MVC, East Downing Street.
Death Notices
MEDEARIS, Martha, Tahlequah. Died Aug. 25. Services, Aug. 29, 11 a.m., Tahlequah City Cemetery.
