Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Jeffery Alan Mashburn to Joshua Andrew Winn.
Heather Lea Ann Harris to Michael J. Keener.
Deanna Wolff to Eldon Graves.
Lacie Davenport to Shannon Robertson.
Dewey Gene Applegate to James Ray Applegate.
Felonies
Tanner Lee Pritchett - assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Bret Michael Kellogg - stalking.
Annette Horner - actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
James T. Sellars - unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, open container beer, and driving under suspension.
Misdemeanors
Gavin Ray Barnett - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Kimberly Lou Qualls - malicious injury to property and assault and battery.
Allen Dale McHenry - threaten to perform act of violence.
Clifford Lee Flynn - domestic assault and battery in the presence of minor child.
Randi Nicole Moore - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Civils
State of Oklahoma and Ex Rel Cherokee County District Attorney v. 2015 Dodge Charger and Austin Cole Yanez - seizure and forfeiture.
Kayla Allynn Catron v. In re the name change - name change.
Seth Taylor v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Scott McGavern v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Carlton Copher v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Austin Blake Davis v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Kelli Amparan v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Stephen Tuttle and Lisa Tuttle v. Gary Goodwin - petition for judgment.
Fire Runs
July 31
Tahlequah FD: 2:07 p.m., MVA, 20777 E. Highway 51.
Tahlequah FD: 3:13 p.m., MVA, West Keetoowah Street and South Highway 51.
Aug. 1
Tahlequah FD: 6:55 p.m., MVC, East Ross Street and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 7:45 p.m., smoke investigation, 140 Wheeler Circle.
Tahlequah FD: 8:04 p.m., fire alarm, 111 W. Morgan St.
Aug. 2
Tahlequah FD: 1:27 p.m., MVA, East Fourth Street and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 8:31 p.m., structure fire, 15092 Highway 82.
Tahlequah FD: 10:20 p.m., alarm, 111 W. Morgan St.
Death Notices
WALTERS, Cheryl L, 67, Tahlequah, social services supervisor. Died July 30. Memorial service, Aug. 6, 2 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home.
WHIPPLE-WILKERSON, Jared Samuel, 20, Tahlequah, head kettleman of Tahlequah. Died July 31. Funeral service, Aug. 6, 10 a.m., First Baptist Church Tahlequah.
