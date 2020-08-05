Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Daryk Meigs to Justin Nichols.
Cody Bearden to James K. Hartley Jr.
Brian L. Kirk to Lane Allen Trammel.
John W. Gray Jr. to David A. Kinsey.
Lula Vee Bowlin to Gary D. Moody.
Anthony Edward Bowling to Alice M. Rhodes.
WB3 Investments, LLC to Johnnie Elkins Jr.
Roger F. Lowe to Jackie D. Willis.
Libby Sarwinski to Cammi Valdez.
Hazel Sue Presley to Hazel S. Presley.
Calvin E. Dooley to Joseph Shelter.
Robert Wallace to Caleb A. Nichols.
Hackworth Property, LLC to Natures Home Holdings, LLC.
Felonies
Marvin Lee Burleson Jr. - identity theft and possession of firearm after felony conviction.
Leslie Dean Philpott - second-degree burglary and knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Justin David Torix - Childing endangerment by driving under the influence, driving while under the influence of alcohol, and speeding 11-14 mph over.
Steven Joe Nolan - driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, taxes due state, no security verification, and driving under suspension.
Austin Cole Yanez - trafficking in controlled dangerous substance.
Misdemeanors
Noel Thomas Worthington - resisting an officer, public intoxication, and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Morgan Brittani Keech - public intoxication and domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Dennis Wayne Davis - leaving scene of accident involving damage.
Krystal Rumery - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Daniel William Mitchell - public intoxication and resisting an officer.
John Mitchell - public intoxication.
Civils
Siloam Springs Arkansas Hospital Co. v. Jackie Dean Welch - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Garden Walk Apartments v. Elizabeth Larae Linvick - entry and detainer.
Junron Estates, LLC v. Wanda Jean Cartwright - entry and detainer.
Junron Estates, LLC v. Austin Gillion - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Wesley Tom Shade v. Shannon Shade.
Marriages
Aaron John Skinner, 31, Gore, and Retisha Denae Kiker, 38, Broken Arrow.
Wesley Edgar Bundy, 70, Tahlequah, and Mostapha Yahiaoui, 48, Tahlequah.
Joshua Kyle Coones, 23, Locust Grove, and Natalie Renee Paulsen, 19, Tahlequah.
Kaylynn Rachell Deardeuff, 23, Hulbert, and Brittany Rachelle Dallis, 21, Tahlequah.
Bobby Dale Simpson Jr., 54, Park Hill, and Shelly Renee Washington, 51, Park Hill.
Fire Runs
Aug. 3
Tahlequah FD: 2:39 p.m., outside fire, West 810 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 5:36 p.m., alarm, 111 W. Morgan St.
Aug. 4
Tahlequah FD: 8:00 a.m., MVC, East Ross Street and Bertha Parker Bypass.
