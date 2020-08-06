Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Mary N. Adney to Mary N. Adney.
Mark A. Teague to T.J. Moore.
Joe M. Collins to Curt Denton.
Randy Porter to Bradley Self.
Vivian Rutherford to Margaret Carlile.
Joe Mack Harris to Marcia D. Grant 2014 Revocable Trust.
Guillermo W. Arnaud to Jeffrey L. Gormly.
8800 Properties, Inc to Ballew Land Co., LLC.
Ted Pool to TKD Unlimited, LLC.
David L. White to Tonya D. Harshman.
Felonies
Dakota Lee Trammel - domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Bryant Edward Bray - domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Ronald Anthony Davidson - second-degree burglary and petit larceny.
Misdemeanors
Joyce Ann Johnson - dumping trash on public/private property.
Frederick Thompson Jr. - domestic assault and battery in the presence of minor child.
Civils
BancFirst v. Spur Construction, LLC and Richard C. Carter - replevin.
Small Claims
Melinda Ellis and Brittany Davis v. Jeremy Daub and Amanda Daub - entry and detainer.
Gil Brown v. Slynda Landeverde - entry and detainer.
Would Finance Corp. v. Bethaney Clinton - petition for judgment.
Protective Order
Barbara Jean Payne v. Michael Adam Payne.
Nikki Marie Kirk v. Hector Sarabia.
Jade Henson v. Thomas Budder.
Marriages
Matthew Ace Vogle, 39, Tahlequah, and Lauren Kendall Sisco, 34, Tahlequah.
Death Notices
VAUGHAN, Ricky Dean, 65, Park Hill, truck driver. Died Aug. 1. Visitation, Aug. 6, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, Aug. 7, 1 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Park Hill Cemetery.
SWIMMER, Larry Lee, 67, Tahlequah, airline mechanic. Died Aug. 2. Visitation Aug. 6, 1- 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, Aug. 7, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Barber Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.