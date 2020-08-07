Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Tullis Development, LLC to Forest Cobb.

S.A.S. Construction, LLC to Thomas P. O'Donnell.

Deborah S. Sowles to Federal National Mortgage Association.

Bryce D. Lubbers to Michael Brown.

Dewey Gene Applegate to Timothy Ray Applegate.

Felonies

Mason Wayne Daniels - trafficking heroin and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Misdemeanors

Brook Elizabeth Adney - driving while under the influence of alcohol and possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Kole Roy Ulrich - possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Hellen L. Jones - public intoxication.

Protective Orders

Kimberly Rachelle Davis v. Kennith Floyd Jackson.

Divorces

Keith Swafford v. Michell Swafford.

Fire Runs

Aug. 4

Tahlequah FD: 12:17 p.m., dumpster fire, 143 W. Lois Lane.

Aug. 5

Tahlequah FD: 9:38 a.m., fire alarm, 111 W. Morgan St.

Tahlequah FD: 12:59 p.m., alarm, 109 W. Willis Road.

Tahlequah FD: 5:00 p.m., MVA, 22049 E. Elephant Rock Road.

Tahlequah FD: 8:31 p.m, alarm, 1851 N. Douglas Ave.

