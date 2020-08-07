Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Tullis Development, LLC to Forest Cobb.
S.A.S. Construction, LLC to Thomas P. O'Donnell.
Deborah S. Sowles to Federal National Mortgage Association.
Bryce D. Lubbers to Michael Brown.
Dewey Gene Applegate to Timothy Ray Applegate.
Felonies
Mason Wayne Daniels - trafficking heroin and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Misdemeanors
Brook Elizabeth Adney - driving while under the influence of alcohol and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Kole Roy Ulrich - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Hellen L. Jones - public intoxication.
Protective Orders
Kimberly Rachelle Davis v. Kennith Floyd Jackson.
Divorces
Keith Swafford v. Michell Swafford.
Fire Runs
Aug. 4
Tahlequah FD: 12:17 p.m., dumpster fire, 143 W. Lois Lane.
Aug. 5
Tahlequah FD: 9:38 a.m., fire alarm, 111 W. Morgan St.
Tahlequah FD: 12:59 p.m., alarm, 109 W. Willis Road.
Tahlequah FD: 5:00 p.m., MVA, 22049 E. Elephant Rock Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:31 p.m, alarm, 1851 N. Douglas Ave.
