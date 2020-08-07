Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Joshua Sparks to Joshua Sparks.
Charles Ragsdale to Charley D. Ray.
Dustin Strickland to Jeffrey Neil Edwards.
William A. Krueger to Steve Bradley Martin.
Richard R. Renfro to Holderworth Leasing, LLC.
Carlton G. Clark to Chong Yeng Vue.
Tullis Development, LLC to Jaci Taylor.
Civils
Tyler Berton Walker - expungement of records.
Sara Jackson v. Dennis Bolding - quiet title.
Kaelen N. Eilenberger v. Ricky R. Ward and Sherry S. Ward - quiet title.
Small Claims
First United Loan Company v. Jimmy Douglas Neugin - petition for judgment.
Liberty Finance, Inc v. Paula Sue McFarland - petition for judgment.
Marriages
Kelen Dalton Brown, 25, Tahlequah, and Brooklynn Bain Thompson, 22, Tahlequah.
Bryar McCaid Ward, 20, Wister, and Chloe Deann Callaway, 20, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
Andrew Mark Childress - no seat belt.
Kyle Anthony Madden - failure to stop at red light and no seat belt.
Marcos Ibarra Jr. - speeding 11-14 mph over, no security verification, and taxes due state.
Brandon Darrell Smith - driving under suspension, taxes due state, and speed not reasonable and proper.
Trenton James Steward - no seat belt and speeding 21-25 mph over.
Jeremiah B. Clinton - speeding 36 mph over.
Joshua Heath Ferguson - speeding 36 mph over.
Richard Dean Sims II - failure to have wearable personal flotation device for every person on vessel.
Zachary Michael Sherrell - no seat belt, material improperly placed on vehicle windows, defective exhaust system on vehicle, and affixing improper license plate on vehicle.
Jake Wayne Barnes - defective brakes.
Justice Shell Young - speeding 11-14 mph over and no security verification.
Mark Aaron Vance - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kianna Raine Gomez - speeding 1-10 mph over.
James Von Hallford - driving under suspension, no seat belt, failure to stop at stop sign.
Steven Ramirez - speeding 1-10 mph over.
William Joseph Thorne - no seat belt.
Jack Dean Meservy - speeding 15 mph over.
Braxton Jack Hood - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Glenn Marks Harris - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Paul David Trimble - open container alcohol.
Kandis Christina Correa - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Cassie Marie Haak - no seat belt.
Christopher D. Kizzia - no seat belt.
Ashley Ann West - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Riley Jayne Rowland - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Keagan Jack Kiefer - speeding 16-20 mph over and no seat belt.
John David Downs - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Ryan Joe Adair - no seat belt.
Kylee Nicole Henderson - no seat belt.
Cheyenne Rene Massa - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Lucas Kobe Lawless - no seat belt.
Hannah Michelle Jackson - no seat belt.
Tell Russell Thompson - no seat belt.
Dominique Eugene McDonald - no seat belt.
True Amber Farabee - no seat belt.
Robin Kary Martin - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jessica Marie Johnston - no seat belt.
Edward Dwayne Wyers - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Shelby Lane Stricklen - following too closely.
Jayson Robbins - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Tommie Clovis Estes - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Clayton Michael Ingram - no seat belt.
Ali Akbar Brown - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Travina Lean Young - no seat belt.
Loren Taylor Lowry Gordon - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Garrett Turn Neugin - driving under revocation.
Jimmie L. Robinson - failure to stop at red light.
Fire Runs
Aug. 6
Tahlequah FD: 6:05 p.m., MVA, Crafton Street and Highway 82 Bypass.
Aug. 7
Tahlequah FD: 7:48 a.m., MVA, East Downing Street and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Death Notices
ROSS, Rosemary, 76, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died Aug. 5. Funeral service, Aug. 10, 2 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home.
