Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Conrad C. Bresnehen to Yer Y. Vang.
Benjamin N. Burton to Darel G. Manus.
Shepley Holdings, LLC to Blake J. Keeley.
Billy Justin Copeland to Claudia Vela Jiminez.
Akia Properties, LLC to Dani Haggard.
WB3 Family Trust to William F. Brandt III.
Charles K. Vojta to Joshua Groomer.
William E. Sprague to Andrea Sprague.
Elwin Green to James M. Deaton.
Janis E. Risley to Manuel Tafoya.
DTMJ-1, LLC to J West Holding, LLC.
5 Warner Homes, LLC to Leslie Mariah Thompson.
Laura N. Doss to Chance A. Adams.
Misdemeanors
Frank Lavon Young - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence alcohol and open container alcohol.
Jordan Scott Hart - possession of controlled dangerous substance and public intoxication.
Dylan James Benoit - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Protective Orders
Crystal Leona Magsanide v. Kurt Anthony Lopes.
Jennifer Leann Camp v. Letabvian Montreal Camp.
Alexis Pavey v. Logan Dewayne Horn.
Alexis Pavey v. Ashley Horn.
Death Notices
JACKSON, Margaret "Sis", 83, Park Hill, homemaker. Died Sept. 6. Visitation, Sept. 10, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside services, Sept. 10, 2 p.m., White Oak Cemetery.
STINNETT, James Ronald, 61, Tahlequah, heavy equipment mechanic and Army Veteran. Died Sept. 2. No services planned. Green Country Funeral Home.
