Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Deanna M. Grossarth to Deanna M. Grossarth.
Allan J. Gatey to Benjamin A. Detert.
Chris Foreman to Nicholas P. Orman.
Felonies
Cody Elijah Huskey - first-degree rape and forcible sodomy.
Jon Scraper Sourjohn - lewd molestation.
Alan Lee Walker - embezzlement.
Joshua David Tucker - false declaration of ownership in pawn.
Darrell Ray Heinrichs - knowingly concealing stolen property and uttering a forged instrument.
Krystal Osburn - knowingly receiving stolen property.
Haden Ray Webster - unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jason Earl Matlock - assault, battery, or assault and batter with a dangerous weapon and loiter in/injure/molest motor vehicle/joy ride.
Misdemeanors
Douglas Jay Simmons - possess, deliver, sell, or manufacture drug paraphernalia and no seat belt.
Cherokee Wayne Smith - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, no driver's license, and no seat belt.
Thomas Budder - malicious injury to property.
Leonard Jason Wilkins - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jason Thomas Wright - assault and battery.
Ryon Steeley - false reporting of crime.
Andgelise Samantha Poole - threaten to perform act of violence and larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Juan Manuel Meza-Barrow - violation of scenic river rule parking in water.
Christopher R. Lyons - knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, no security verification, and driving under suspension.
Morgan Granada - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Small Claims
Property Solutions Management v. Lana Anderson - petition for judgment.
Property Solutions Management v. Darrell Strickland - petition for judgment.
Property Solutions Management v. Joshua Claude Nichols - petition for judgment.
Property Solutions Management v. Jessi Donn Parrott - petition for judgment.
Property Solutions Management v. Matthew Goding - petition for judgment.
Property Solutions Management v. Tanika Black - petition for judgment.
Property Solutions Management v. Lora Duncan - petition for judgment.
Property Solutions Management v. Clovis Estes - petition for judgment.
World Finance v. Lori Mullins - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Tammy Dorene Anno v. Brittany Rae Cheater.
Marriages
Kylar Cruz Welch, 29, Tahlequah, and Danielle Nicole Swanson, 25, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Sept. 8
Tahlequah FD: 2:45 p.m., grass fire, West 820 Road and Baldhill Road.
Sept. 9
Tahlequah FD: 8:56 a.m., MVC, Highway 10 and Elephant Rock.
Tahlequah FD: 10:58 a.m., alarm, 612 N. Grand Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 4:46 p.m., MVC, Bertha Parker Bypass and East Boone Street.
Tahlequah FD: 8:58 p.m., vehicle fire, 3001 S. Muskogee Ave.
Sept. 10
Tahlequah FD: 8:04 a.m., MVC, Bertha Parker Bypass and East Boone Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.