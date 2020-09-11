Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Deanna M. Grossarth to Deanna M. Grossarth.

Allan J. Gatey to Benjamin A. Detert.

Chris Foreman to Nicholas P. Orman.

Felonies

Cody Elijah Huskey - first-degree rape and forcible sodomy.

Jon Scraper Sourjohn - lewd molestation.

Alan Lee Walker - embezzlement.

Joshua David Tucker - false declaration of ownership in pawn.

Darrell Ray Heinrichs - knowingly concealing stolen property and uttering a forged instrument.

Krystal Osburn - knowingly receiving stolen property.

Haden Ray Webster - unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jason Earl Matlock - assault, battery, or assault and batter with a dangerous weapon and loiter in/injure/molest motor vehicle/joy ride.

Misdemeanors

Douglas Jay Simmons - possess, deliver, sell, or manufacture drug paraphernalia and no seat belt.

Cherokee Wayne Smith - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, no driver's license, and no seat belt.

Thomas Budder - malicious injury to property.

Leonard Jason Wilkins - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jason Thomas Wright - assault and battery.

Ryon Steeley - false reporting of crime.

Andgelise Samantha Poole - threaten to perform act of violence and larceny of merchandise from a retailer.

Juan Manuel Meza-Barrow - violation of scenic river rule parking in water.

Christopher R. Lyons - knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, no security verification, and driving under suspension.

Morgan Granada - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.

Small Claims

Property Solutions Management v. Lana Anderson - petition for judgment.

Property Solutions Management v. Darrell Strickland - petition for judgment.

Property Solutions Management v. Joshua Claude Nichols - petition for judgment.

Property Solutions Management v. Jessi Donn Parrott - petition for judgment.

Property Solutions Management v. Matthew Goding - petition for judgment.

Property Solutions Management v. Tanika Black - petition for judgment.

Property Solutions Management v. Lora Duncan - petition for judgment.

Property Solutions Management v. Clovis Estes - petition for judgment.

World Finance v. Lori Mullins - petition for judgment.

Protective Orders

Tammy Dorene Anno v. Brittany Rae Cheater.

Marriages

Kylar Cruz Welch, 29, Tahlequah, and Danielle Nicole Swanson, 25, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

Sept. 8

Tahlequah FD: 2:45 p.m., grass fire, West 820 Road and Baldhill Road.

Sept. 9

Tahlequah FD: 8:56 a.m., MVC, Highway 10 and Elephant Rock.

Tahlequah FD: 10:58 a.m., alarm, 612 N. Grand Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 4:46 p.m., MVC, Bertha Parker Bypass and East Boone Street.

Tahlequah FD: 8:58 p.m., vehicle fire, 3001 S. Muskogee Ave.

Sept. 10

Tahlequah FD: 8:04 a.m., MVC, Bertha Parker Bypass and East Boone Street.

