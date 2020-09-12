Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Larry W. Cone to Aisha, Inc.
Tamara M. Brassfield to Adam Johnson.
Mikaila Hill to Debra Fleck.
Felonies
Paula Ann Campbell-Smith - domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Misdemeanors
Jami C. Williams - driving while under the influence of alcohol, fail to report address change to DPS, and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Eugene Ralph Brown - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, no seat belt, and no security verification.
Matthew Shelton Jr. - disturbing the peace, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication.
Jasmine Rivas - public intoxication.
Marco A. Castillo - knowingly concealing stolen property and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Carol Jeanette Goodman - public intoxication.
Ashley Lanett Johnson - possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Marriages
Mario Humber Solorzano Romero, 41, Tulsa, and Lashauan Antonette Herrera, 46, Tulsa.
Traffic Report
Jaiden Alaska Graves - no seat belt and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Ryan G. Stolfa - driving under suspension, no security verification, no seat belt.
Christopher Ray Ballard - failure to stop at stop sign.
Camron Bradley Summers - taxes due state.
Gavyn Keith Ryals - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Bryson Michael Page - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Margarita J. Hernandez - driving under suspension.
Paula Marie Mcentire - no seat belt.
Nick Dino Fields - failure to have driver's license in immediate possession.
Derek L. McCarter - no security verification.
Derek B. Thomas-no seat belt, no security verification.
Jonathon Dee Wren - no seat belt and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Joseph Brent Davenport - no seat belt.
David R. Hall-no seat belt.
Starla Janea Bolin - no seat belt.
Averi Lynn Allen - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Michael Paul Metzger - no seat belt.
Regino Silvar Jr. - failure to maintain lane and driving under suspension.
Aaron Zane Tyler - driving under suspension.
Virgil P. Tyer-failure to register vehicle within 30 days.
Edward Robert Cornsilk - no seat belt and driving under suspension.
Jacob Taylor Busby - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Devin Richard Dawes - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Rachel Marie Mabe - no seat belt.
Janet Lynn Freeman - taxes due state, no security verification, affixing improper license plate to vehicle, and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Dalton Garrett Grooms - no seat belt.
Hunter Mae Hubbard - no seat belt.
Mason Cale - failure to have a wearable personal flotation device on vessel.
Michael D. Fitzgerald - failure to have a wearable personal flotation device on vessel.
Joshua Shelter - operatingvessel above idle in no wake zone.
Jacob G. Adams - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Orlando Larue Palmer - no driver's license and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Dustin Cole Tannehill - speed not readable and proper.
Lucas Barajas - speeding 16-20 mph over, no seat belt, and no driver's license.
Cayson David Johnson - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Mason Eli Sherley - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Logan Zane Ford - no seat belt.
Patrick Shayne Runion - no seat belt.
Shannon Elaine Lemaster - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Bruce J. Bennett - speeding 16-20 mph over and no seat belt.
Boaz Glenn Wells - no seat belt.
John Ross Winn - failure to stop at red light.
Jase Neal Fisher - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jessika Nicole Wagnon - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Nancy Ann Rackliff - no seat belt.
Hector Sarabia - speeding 15 mph over.
Megan Nikole Mooney - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Echo Nichole Morgan - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Christopher Kyle Brown - no seat belt, driving under suspension, and driving left of center.
Mitchell P. Rowe - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Fire Runs
Sept. 11
Tahlequah FD: 3:41 a.m., alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Death Notices
JACKSON, Margaret "Sis", 83, Park Hill, homemaker. Died Sept. 6. Visitation, Sept. 10, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside services, Sept. 10, 2 p.m., White Oak Cemetery.
MACIEJEWSKI, Robert A, 80, Tahlequah, refuse/recycle worker. Died Sept. 11. Services are pending. Green Country Funeral Home.
BASKIN, Carl "Bub" Ashley, 53, Cookson, laborer. Died Sept. 9. Visitation, Sept. 14, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Sept. 15, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Greenleaf Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.