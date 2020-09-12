Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Larry W. Cone to Aisha, Inc.

Tamara M. Brassfield to Adam Johnson.

Mikaila Hill to Debra Fleck.

Felonies

Paula Ann Campbell-Smith - domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Misdemeanors

Jami C. Williams - driving while under the influence of alcohol, fail to report address change to DPS, and speeding 1-10 mph over.

Eugene Ralph Brown - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, no seat belt, and no security verification.

Matthew Shelton Jr. - disturbing the peace, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication.

Jasmine Rivas - public intoxication.

Marco A. Castillo - knowingly concealing stolen property and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carol Jeanette Goodman - public intoxication.

Ashley Lanett Johnson - possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Marriages

Mario Humber Solorzano Romero, 41, Tulsa, and Lashauan Antonette Herrera, 46, Tulsa.

Traffic Report

Jaiden Alaska Graves - no seat belt and speeding 1-10 mph over.

Ryan G. Stolfa - driving under suspension, no security verification, no seat belt.

Christopher Ray Ballard - failure to stop at stop sign.

Camron Bradley Summers - taxes due state.

Gavyn Keith Ryals - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Bryson Michael Page - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Margarita J. Hernandez - driving under suspension.

Paula Marie Mcentire - no seat belt.

Nick Dino Fields - failure to have driver's license in immediate possession.

Derek L. McCarter - no security verification.

Derek B. Thomas-no seat belt, no security verification.

Jonathon Dee Wren - no seat belt and speeding 1-10 mph over.

Joseph Brent Davenport - no seat belt.

David R. Hall-no seat belt.

Starla Janea Bolin - no seat belt.

Averi Lynn Allen - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Michael Paul Metzger - no seat belt.

Regino Silvar Jr. - failure to maintain lane and driving under suspension.

Aaron Zane Tyler - driving under suspension.

Virgil P. Tyer-failure to register vehicle within 30 days.

Edward Robert Cornsilk - no seat belt and driving under suspension.

Jacob Taylor Busby - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Devin Richard Dawes - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Rachel Marie Mabe - no seat belt.

Janet Lynn Freeman - taxes due state, no security verification, affixing improper license plate to vehicle, and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.

Dalton Garrett Grooms - no seat belt.

Hunter Mae Hubbard - no seat belt.

Mason Cale - failure to have a wearable personal flotation device on vessel.

Michael D. Fitzgerald - failure to have a wearable personal flotation device on vessel.

Joshua Shelter - operatingvessel above idle in no wake zone.

Jacob G. Adams - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Orlando Larue Palmer - no driver's license and speeding 1-10 mph over.

Dustin Cole Tannehill - speed not readable and proper.

Lucas Barajas - speeding 16-20 mph over, no seat belt, and no driver's license.

Cayson David Johnson - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.

Mason Eli Sherley - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Logan Zane Ford - no seat belt.

Patrick Shayne Runion - no seat belt.

Shannon Elaine Lemaster - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.

Bruce J. Bennett - speeding 16-20 mph over and no seat belt.

Boaz Glenn Wells - no seat belt.

John Ross Winn - failure to stop at red light.

Jase Neal Fisher - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Jessika Nicole Wagnon - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Nancy Ann Rackliff - no seat belt.

Hector Sarabia - speeding 15 mph over.

Megan Nikole Mooney - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Echo Nichole Morgan - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Christopher Kyle Brown - no seat belt, driving under suspension, and driving left of center.

Mitchell P. Rowe - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Fire Runs

Sept. 11

Tahlequah FD: 3:41 a.m., alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.

Death Notices

JACKSON, Margaret "Sis", 83, Park Hill, homemaker. Died Sept. 6. Visitation, Sept. 10, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside services, Sept. 10, 2 p.m., White Oak Cemetery.

MACIEJEWSKI, Robert A, 80, Tahlequah, refuse/recycle worker. Died Sept. 11. Services are pending. Green Country Funeral Home.

BASKIN, Carl "Bub" Ashley, 53, Cookson, laborer. Died Sept. 9. Visitation, Sept. 14, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Sept. 15, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Greenleaf Cemetery.

