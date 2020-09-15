Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Robert Tomasu to Aaron Lingbeck.
Suzanne Elizabeth Jennings to Alexander Lee.
David W. Perrin to Heather Eileen Willis.
David Pullian to Adam Collins.
Kenneth D. Brown to BancFirst.
Marcus W. Crittenden to Dennis Plank.
Dennis Wayne Plank to Jerry Hopkins.
James A. Young to David Anthony Medialdea.
Tahlequah Lez-Vous, LLC to W.O. Smith Trust.
Felonies
Ransley Bailey - domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Bridget Lee Russell - assault and battery upon a police officer and malicious injury to property.
Randy Feathers - assault with a dangerous weapon and breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
Samuel Allen Dreadfulwater - possession of firearm after felony conviction.
Misdemeanors
Anthony Gordon Wike - unlawful discharging of firearm.
Civils
Darren B. Walls v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Jesse B. Walls v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Matt Dial v. Title to jet ski - issuance of title.
David W. Wright Jr. v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Javier R. Lopez v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
James R. Eide v. Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.
Lee Taggart v. Title to boat - issuance of title.
Yesika Cordier v. Title to mobile home - issuance of title.
Scottie Pete and Malik Pete v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Montie Pearson v. Title to jet ski - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Diana L. Johnston v. Brittney Lucas and Mathew Lucas - entry and detainer.
Workman Properties, LLC and Jeannie Bunch v. Carrie Littledeer - petition for judgment.
Protective Order
Candace Limverya v. Clay Troutman.
Divorces
Brian Geneva v. Lillian Geneva.
Marriages
Bobby Gail Barnett, 51, Bonanza, and Tonya Renee Smith, 50, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Sept. 12
Tahlequah FD: 2:42 p.m., MVA, East Fourth Street and S.H. 62 and 82.
Tahlequah FD: 9:13 p.m., smoke investigation, 720 W. Shawnee St.
Tahlequah FD: 7:48 p.m., outside fire, East Willis Road and 530 Road.
Sept. 13
Tahlequah FD: 2:55 p.m., outside fire, Pendleton Street and Jones Avenue.
Sept. 14
Tahlequah FD: 8:44 a.m., MVC, Willis Road and South Muskogee Avenue.
Death Notices
FRUSHER, Gene, 94, Gore, retired Oklahoma Highway Patrol and dive shop owner. Died Sept. 13. Services pending. Green Country Funeral Home.
