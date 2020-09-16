Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Michael Sellers Jr. to Mitchell Sellers.
Brian J. Yount to Tyler W. Kilhoffer.
Felonies
Austin Cole Yanez - distribution controlled dangerous substance.
Devearl Tiamakma Winishut Jr. - driving while under the influence of alcohol and impede movement of traffic.
Misdemeanors
Marquita Standingwater - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Dylan Zane Ford - driving while under the influence of alcohol and no security verification.
Bonita Maria Garcia - driving while under the influence of alcohol, defective equipment, and open container beer.
David Wayne Whittmore - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Miranda Inez Caviness - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to pay all taxes due state.
Civils
Plaza Services, LLC v. Ronnie Ray Howard - breach of contract.
Crown Asset Management, LLC v. Franklin Edward Roof and Wayne Wallace Jr. - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Jim Napier - indebtedness.
Michael D. Paden and Linda Kay Paden v. Karen L. Carter, Pamela Carter Sparks, Dennis Carter, David Carter, Herbert E. Carter, Juanita Carter, William Carter, Richard Carter, Federal Deposit Insurance, and Oklahoma Tax Commission - quiet title.
Nancy Willis v. Cecil Tinnin, Johnna M. Yoder, Logan J. Phillips, P.M. Tucker, Lottie C. Tucker, W.T. Tucker, Dorothy M. Tucker, Clara Spears Tucker, H.W. Spears, James R. Tucker, Velma L. Tucker, Lena B. Tinnin Tucker, Elassie E. Tucker, A.W. Tucker, Lola Tucker, Ellen Garret Tucker, Lewis Garrett, Dewey D. Tucker, Allassie Tucker, and Oklahoma Tax Commission - quiet title.
Michael Andrew Casady v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
Small Claims
Northend Development, LLC v. Michael Alameda - entry and detainer.
World Finance Corp. v. Tommy Pack - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Shaney Keys v. Damian Wade Baldridge.
Lauren Vogle v. Mitchell Lee Sisco.
Divorces
Phillip Charles Bread v. Naomi Susan Stone.
Kala Whitney Rogers v. Zachary Ryan Rogers.
James Bagwell v. Whitney Bagwell.
Marriages
Austin Ray Secratt, 23, Tahlequah, and Brooke Renee Eastham, 20, Tahlequah.
