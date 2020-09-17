Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Earl Laroy Phillips to Michael Keith Lozier.
Terry B. Noble to Jesse McBride.
Galen Norman to Christopher M. Rooney.
Felonies
Patrick Wayne Flynn - domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Misdemeanors
Misty Diggs - failure to compel child to attend school.
Civils
Cherokee Nation Economic Development v. Title to semi - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Georgetown Apartments v. Linda Treanor - entry and detainer.
Phillip W. Foster v. Marlene Elron - petition for judgment.
Jasper Ragsdale v. Rita Morris - petition for judgment.
Property Solutions Management v. Desirae Elizabeth Chase Smith - entry and detainer.
Property Solutions Management v. Amanda Renee Wheeler - entry and detainer.
Property Solutions Management v. Arter Epperson - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Nathan Fitzpatrick Oglesbee v. Alissa Jeanne Baker-Oglesbee.
Shawn Johnson v. Sandra Johnson.
Michael Jason Cook v. Denise Nicole Lee Cook.
Marriages
Donny Joe Ward, 30, Park Hill, and Chelsea Diane Switzer, 29, Park Hill.
Brannon Kyle Bradley, 40, Park Hill, and Jamie Sudawne Powers, 31, Park Hill.
Fire Runs
Sept. 14
Tahlequah FD: 12:53 p.m., service call, 1219 Fuller St.
Death Notices
NICHOLS, Sue, 79, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died Sept. 15. Visitation, Sept. 17, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Services, Sept. 18, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Park Hill Cemetery.
