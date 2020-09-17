Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Earl Laroy Phillips to Michael Keith Lozier.

Terry B. Noble to Jesse McBride.

Galen Norman to Christopher M. Rooney.

Felonies

Patrick Wayne Flynn - domestic assault and battery by strangulation.

Misdemeanors

Misty Diggs - failure to compel child to attend school.

Civils

Cherokee Nation Economic Development v. Title to semi - issuance of title.

Small Claims

Georgetown Apartments v. Linda Treanor - entry and detainer.

Phillip W. Foster v. Marlene Elron - petition for judgment.

Jasper Ragsdale v. Rita Morris - petition for judgment.

Property Solutions Management v. Desirae Elizabeth Chase Smith - entry and detainer.

Property Solutions Management v. Amanda Renee Wheeler - entry and detainer.

Property Solutions Management v. Arter Epperson - entry and detainer.

Divorces

Nathan Fitzpatrick Oglesbee v. Alissa Jeanne Baker-Oglesbee.

Shawn Johnson v. Sandra Johnson.

Michael Jason Cook v. Denise Nicole Lee Cook.

Marriages

Donny Joe Ward, 30, Park Hill, and Chelsea Diane Switzer, 29, Park Hill.

Brannon Kyle Bradley, 40, Park Hill, and Jamie Sudawne Powers, 31, Park Hill.

Fire Runs

Sept. 14

Tahlequah FD: 12:53 p.m., service call, 1219 Fuller St.

Death Notices

NICHOLS, Sue, 79, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died Sept. 15. Visitation, Sept. 17, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Services, Sept. 18, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Park Hill Cemetery.

