Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Access Self Storage, LLC to Arborstone Storage Tahlequah, LLC.

Sherri Denise Walker to Lee Myres.

Lee Myres to Kylee Michelle Myres.

Michael H. Arredondo to Joseph Paul Winglemire.

Darin Schmidt to Mark and Gale Gish Revocable Trust.

Freedom Mortgage Corp. to Travis Roach.

Misdemeanors

Amber Duvall - public intoxication.

Zachary William Hulsey - public intoxication, operating vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal, and no security verification.

Civils

Velocity Investments, LLC v. John Paul Phillips - indebtedness.

Shelter Mutual Insurance Comp. and Tom Jenkins v. Sherri Lynn Mouse - negligence.

Small Claims

Carol Greenhaw v. Jarrod Stalling - entry and detainer.

Protective Orders

Kaitlyn Mendoza v. Cerriyon Maxey.

Kaitlyn Mendoza v. Geeaneka Gifford.

Ocie Medlock v. Colton Ray Thackeray.

Divorces

Jamie L. Nall v. Jacob K. Nall.

Marriages

Joseph Vance Paden, 27, Tahlequah, and Katie Michelle Jackson, 25, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

Sept. 16

Tahlequah FD: 5:43 p.m., structure fire, 1217 E. Boone St.

