Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Access Self Storage, LLC to Arborstone Storage Tahlequah, LLC.
Sherri Denise Walker to Lee Myres.
Lee Myres to Kylee Michelle Myres.
Michael H. Arredondo to Joseph Paul Winglemire.
Darin Schmidt to Mark and Gale Gish Revocable Trust.
Freedom Mortgage Corp. to Travis Roach.
Misdemeanors
Amber Duvall - public intoxication.
Zachary William Hulsey - public intoxication, operating vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal, and no security verification.
Civils
Velocity Investments, LLC v. John Paul Phillips - indebtedness.
Shelter Mutual Insurance Comp. and Tom Jenkins v. Sherri Lynn Mouse - negligence.
Small Claims
Carol Greenhaw v. Jarrod Stalling - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Kaitlyn Mendoza v. Cerriyon Maxey.
Kaitlyn Mendoza v. Geeaneka Gifford.
Ocie Medlock v. Colton Ray Thackeray.
Divorces
Jamie L. Nall v. Jacob K. Nall.
Marriages
Joseph Vance Paden, 27, Tahlequah, and Katie Michelle Jackson, 25, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Sept. 16
Tahlequah FD: 5:43 p.m., structure fire, 1217 E. Boone St.
