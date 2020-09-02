Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Darren Gene Kilpatrick Trust to Carl Skaggs.
George Robert Donker to George R. Donker.
Gonatural Homes, LLC to Jessie Moore.
Henry E. Russell Family Trust to Roy Bunch.
Shoshannah Nunley to Stacee Bacon.
Russell Mark Whittington to Cody L. Eaton.
Tammie Bennett to Erik Heath Wilroy.
Scott Cobb to Jeffrey N. Self.
Felonies
Aaron Stephen Peloquin - stalking.
Misdemeanors
Alex Kendall Hodge - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kiley William Ortman - actual physical control of vehicle under the influence, open container alcohol, and driving under suspension.
Jennifer Tackett-Garrison-Cook - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Civils
Antonio Santana Jr. v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
First United Loan Company v. Courtney Spears - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Brittany Schnitzer v. Melanie Legier.
Rita Kay Bergman v. Randy Feather.
Cilla Hicks v. Lea O'Dell.
April Nofire v. Cody Elijah Huskey.
Marriages
Lane Allen Dortch, 26, Fort Gibson, and Delaney Nikole Keener, 22, Hulbert.
Kyler Bradlee Arnall, 24, Tahlequah, and Baylee Renee Stites, 23, Tahlequah.
Nery Javier Romero Caballero, 25, and Mary Beth Bailey, 19, Hulbert.
Fire Runs
Aug. 31
Tahlequah FD: 12:16 p.m., lifting assist, 408 Jo St.
Tahlequah FD: 6:17 p.m., MVC, North Bryant Road and Highway 51.
Sept. 1
Tahlequah FD: 11:32 a.m., service call, 334 Academy St.
