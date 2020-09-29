Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Ballew Land Co., LLC to Tullis Development, LLC.
Blake J. Keeley to Shepley Holdings, LLC.
Strong Builders, LLC to Georgia HSU.
Southridge Development Company, LLC to Larry W. Teague.
David Crane to Jim Carpenter.
Mathew Scott Fredrick to Lauren Fishinghawk.
Ursula Lenhardt to Matthew David Matson.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Jose Reyes.
Felonies
Bradley Joe Mouse - domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse.
Misdemeanors
Silvano Flores Hernandez - driving while under the influence of alcohol, no driver's license, no security verification, and failure to pay all taxes due state.
Scott Richard Yeager - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possess, deliver, sell, or manufacture drug paraphernalia, and operate vehicle at a speed greater than reasonable and proper.
Hannibal Hayes Rotenberry - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance and possess, deliver, sell, or manufacture drug paraphernalia.
Civils
In the Matter of the Application v. Jennifer Barnes - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Bell Finance v. Freddie Guthrie - petition for judgment.
Bell Finance v. Donald Lee Hensley Jr. - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Jeremy Stephen Lawless v. Harold Lee Scott.
Amanda McLemore v. James Gregory Campbell.
James Campbell v. Amanda Dawn McLemore.
Caley Rowan v. Christopher Rowan.
Divorces
Julie Arlene Simon v. Matthias Simon.
Marriages
Nathan David Herring, 22, Wagoner, and Harley Danielle Smith, 22, Wagoner.
Anthony Christian Russo, 31, Tahlequah, and Ashley Marie Adams, 34, Tahlequah.
Zachary Ryan Whorton, 22, Rose, and Alicia Dawn Maner, 22, Locust Grove.
Luis Gutierrez Hernandez, 22, Tahlequah, and Maria Guadalupe Torres, 21, Tahlequah.
Jonathan Kaibre Hyslope, 23, Tahlequah, and Raven Starr Shade, 22, Tahlequah.
Michael Glenn Redcloud Howard, 30, Sallisaw, and Sheena Jade Taylor, 37, Sallisaw.
Fire Runs
Sept. 24
Tahlequah FD: 3:34 p.m., EMS assist, 408 E. Jo St.
Sept. 26
Tahlequah FD: 1:13 p.m., MVA, West Mud Valley Road and Bryant Road.
Tahlequah FD: 3:22 p.m., MVA, 20721 S. 465 Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 7:42 p.m., alarm, 1000 N. Grand Ave.
Sept. 27
Tahlequah FD: 11:28 a.m., fire alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 1:36 p.m., fire alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 6:50 p.m., structure fire, 21877 S. 511 Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.