Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Ballew Land Co., LLC to Tullis Development, LLC.

Blake J. Keeley to Shepley Holdings, LLC.

Strong Builders, LLC to Georgia HSU.

Southridge Development Company, LLC to Larry W. Teague.

David Crane to Jim Carpenter.

Mathew Scott Fredrick to Lauren Fishinghawk.

Ursula Lenhardt to Matthew David Matson.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Jose Reyes.

Felonies

Bradley Joe Mouse - domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse.

Misdemeanors

Silvano Flores Hernandez - driving while under the influence of alcohol, no driver's license, no security verification, and failure to pay all taxes due state.

Scott Richard Yeager - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possess, deliver, sell, or manufacture drug paraphernalia, and operate vehicle at a speed greater than reasonable and proper.

Hannibal Hayes Rotenberry - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance and possess, deliver, sell, or manufacture drug paraphernalia.

Civils

In the Matter of the Application v. Jennifer Barnes - issuance of title.

Small Claims

Bell Finance v. Freddie Guthrie - petition for judgment.

Bell Finance v. Donald Lee Hensley Jr. - petition for judgment.

Protective Orders

Jeremy Stephen Lawless v. Harold Lee Scott.

Amanda McLemore v. James Gregory Campbell.

James Campbell v. Amanda Dawn McLemore.

Caley Rowan v. Christopher Rowan.

Divorces

Julie Arlene Simon v. Matthias Simon.

Marriages

Nathan David Herring, 22, Wagoner, and Harley Danielle Smith, 22, Wagoner.

Anthony Christian Russo, 31, Tahlequah, and Ashley Marie Adams, 34, Tahlequah.

Zachary Ryan Whorton, 22, Rose, and Alicia Dawn Maner, 22, Locust Grove.

Luis Gutierrez Hernandez, 22, Tahlequah, and Maria Guadalupe Torres, 21, Tahlequah.

Jonathan Kaibre Hyslope, 23, Tahlequah, and Raven Starr Shade, 22, Tahlequah.

Michael Glenn Redcloud Howard, 30, Sallisaw, and Sheena Jade Taylor, 37, Sallisaw.

Fire Runs

Sept. 24

Tahlequah FD: 3:34 p.m., EMS assist, 408 E. Jo St.

Sept. 26

Tahlequah FD: 1:13 p.m., MVA, West Mud Valley Road and Bryant Road.

Tahlequah FD: 3:22 p.m., MVA, 20721 S. 465 Rd.

Tahlequah FD: 7:42 p.m., alarm, 1000 N. Grand Ave.

Sept. 27

Tahlequah FD: 11:28 a.m., fire alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 1:36 p.m., fire alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 6:50 p.m., structure fire, 21877 S. 511 Road.

