Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Patsy L. Brassfield to Xavier Lopez.
Larry J. Barnes to Autumn Bowden.
Christopher Wade Tussinger to Xai Lee.
William A. Harris to Brian W. Harris.
Ashley Lincoln to Cristal Dodd.
Junron Estates, LLC to Ashley N. Lincoln.
Southridge Development Company, LLC to Bradley Gilbert.
John W. Gray Jr. to Jason S. Bryant.
Jesse L. Carroll to Jessie L. Carroll.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Zemery Chad Ellis.
Misdemeanors
David Austin Tollett - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Roger Allen Bower - violation of protective order.
Kristan Rene Young - reckless driving.
Stephen Andrew Sanders - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Civils
Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Alexandria N. Stull - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Charles Christopher Cockman v. Kelly Kirk and Raven Kirk - entry and detainer.
Larry Haney v. Felicia Ritchie - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Karen Leighanne Corson v. Brently Adam Rose.
Marriages
Trevor Nathaniel Ellis, 20, Muskogee, and Allison Marie Martinez, 20, Muskogee.
Death Notices
HORN, Teresa Ann, 62, Tahlequah, Tahlequah Public School Special Education teacher. Died Aug. 28. Visitation, Sept. 3, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Sept. 4, 11 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Moody Cemetery.
SPEARS, Jackie “Jack” Lee, 86, Tahlequah, business owner. Died Aug. 31. Funeral services, Sept. 8, 10 a.m., Cornerstone Fellowship. Green Country Funeral Home.
JOHNSON, David Daniel, 60, Tahlequah, coal plant supervisor. Died Sept. 1. Services are pending. Green Country Funeral Home.
