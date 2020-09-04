Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Bruce C. Lehrman to Hillary P. Jenney.
Suzanne Myers to Reade Hogan.
Mary Lou Tanner to John Smith.
Kevin McCann to John Smith.
Douglas Lane Tanner to John Smith.
Alva Beasley to Kyle Crouch.
Carolyn H. Greathouse to Chad Winsett.
Kenneth L. Rountree to Tahlequah Area Habitat For Humanity, Inc.
Misdemeanors
Jory Lynn Poafpybitty - larceny of merchandise from a retailer, resisting an officer, and public intoxication.
Johnny Michael Pritchett - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brayden Mitchell McManus - driving while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Georgina Mollie - public intoxication.
Kyle Ray Underwood - public intoxication.
Civils
Stephen Sanders v. Department of Public Safety - driver's license appeal.
Brian Wade Osburn v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Watts Rental v. Michael Bennett - petition for judgment.
Robert Winford v. Sheena C. Hargo - entry and detainer.
Felecia D. Lawrence v. Robert Russell Wade - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Cherissa L. Young v. Bobby E. Young Jr.
Theodore Bernard Jones v. Jordan Jones.
Amna Ahmad Coles v. Dusty Ray Coles.
Glenda Chitty v. Henry Chitty Jr.
Marriages
Dakota Harold Creason, 24, Tahlequah, and Angely Bello Valdes, 22, Tahlequah.
Damon Isaiah McGinnis, 24, Tahlequah, and Madison Marie Lasiter, 24, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Sept. 1
Tahlequah FD: 8:45 p.m., assist outside agency, North Woodard Avenue and Airport Parkway.
Sept. 2
Tahlequah FD: 12:16 a.m., structure fire, 15766 N. Wakins St.
Sept. 3
Tahlequah FD: 9:06 a.m., odor investigation, 865 Windle Lane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.