Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Ricky Hobbs to Melinda Berry.
Misdemeanors
Ashton Christopher Hare - public intoxication.
Anniston Caroline Thomas - possession of marijuana.
James B. Muns - public intoxication.
Hal Haven Harris - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Small Claims
Jeremy Lingbeck v. Marcos Ibarra - petition for judgment.
Marriages
Derek Johnathan James Delaney, 32, Park Hill, and Kaisee Nicole Moore, 24, Park Hill.
Devin Lee Landsaw, 31, Tahlequah, and Ana Davine Davis, 25, Tahlequah.
Michael Ray Davis, 45, Tahlequah, and Dana Carol Taylor, 33, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
Emma Juliayn McCurtain - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Annette Hogner - no seat belt.
Barbara Ann Coones - no seat belt.
Destiny Deanne Beasley - speeding 21-25 mph over, violation of license restriction, and no security verification.
Amanda Nicole Hood - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jaebrey Marie Kirk - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Eric Carl Catcher - speeding 16-20 mph over and no seat belt.
Jerrod Dillon Smith - open container alcohol.
Jacob Clayton Bark - open container alcohol.
Joseph Jakob Morris - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Kirk Lanie Hamilton - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Zachary Aaron Arney - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Kristan Rene Young - speed not reasonable and proper and no security verification.
Kevin Darryl Godwin - failure to stop at red light.
Mark Eugene Bolding - no seat belt and expired registration.
Richard Gus McSherry - no seat belt and open container alcohol.
William Garrison Medearis - no set belt.
Matthew Joel Fullbright - no seat belt.
Arin Gayle Barrera - no seat belt.
Brook Alyssa Baldon - no seat belt.
Echo Renae Rainwater - no seat belt and allow unauthorized person to drive.
Lewis Dean Summers - no seat belt.
Jody Blake Thompson - no seat belt.
Elizabeth A. Phillips - no seat belt.
Labrandon Dashalun Bryant - speeding 16-20 mph over and no seat belt.
Jacob Christian Hannah - no driver's license.
Allison Faith Flute - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Toni K. Medlin - driving on left on grades/with view obstructed.
Aaron Dean Neal - no seat belt.
Trevor James Walters - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Edith Sierra-Landaverde - no driver's license, no security verification, and improper left turn.
Weston Tyler David Gleese - no security verification.
Samuel Thomas Nail - speeding 1-10 mph over, no motorcycle endorsement, and no security verification.
Sally Louise Mayo - speed not reasonable and proper.
Bobby Lee Summerlin - speed not reasonable and proper.
Bobbie Gayle Jones - failure to stop at red light.
