Court Report

Warranty Deeds

William G. Simpson to Boonkong Kasouaher.

Misdemeanors

Lance A. Chitty - larceny of merchandise from a retailer and trespassing after being forbidden.

Clifford Orin Ratliff Jr. - public intoxication.

Protective Orders

Anne Fite, Payton Fite Burnham, and S.C. v. Calvin Hall.

Traffic Report

Ashley Renee Sam - driving under suspension.

Jackie Lee Blair - driving under suspension, driving left of center in marked zone, and taxes due state.

Rachel Savannah Sontag - speed not reasonable and proper.

Jonathon Roy Philpott - taxes dues state.

Bobby Joe Harrington - driving under suspension.

Dathan Eugene Leach - no seat belt and speeding 31-35 mph over.

Chad Harsha - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Michael Alan Cowan - no seat belt.

Joseph Brown - no seat belt.

Justin William Andrew Brooks - no security verification.

Brian Keith Bowen Jr. - no child restraint.

Kimberly Raydean Thirsty - no child restraint.

Jeffrey Kendall Storey - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Lane Richard Gordon - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Taressa Marie Wojnar - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Desiree Gallup - no driver's license.

Amber Jeanne Watson - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Emmir Elier Perez - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.

Justin Dean Finley - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Darian Nicole Roberts - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Ryan Michael Jones - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Jimmy AC Jimerson - no seat belt.

Shelby Marie Vogel - no seat belt.

Elijah Pigeon - no driver's license.

John Wesley Kegley - driving under suspension.

Timothy Martazes Wright - no seat belt.

Ariel Sierra Marquez - failure to yield while turning.

Jamie Morris - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Jeremy Wayne Hooker - no security verification.

Victoria Darlene Wagner - inattentive driving resulting in collision.

Shanna Marie Giboney - speeding 15 mph over.

Raymond Wayne Hood - speeding 21-25 mph over and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.

Brent Wayne Kellogg - material improperly placed on vehicle windows and driving under suspension.

Billie Marie Runion - speeding 15 mph over.

Fire Runs

Sept. 4

Tahlequah FD: 12:25 a.m., fire alarm, 1995 Airport Parkway.

Tahlequah FD: 12:15 p.m., fuel spill, Morgan Street.

Sept. 5

Tahlequah FD: 7:52 a.m., electric hazard, South Mission Avenue.

Tahlequah FD: 5:14 p.m., EMS assist, Grace Living Center.

Sept. 6

Tahlequah FD: 12:50 a.m., alarm, 1201 W. Fourth St.

