Court Report
Warranty Deeds
William G. Simpson to Boonkong Kasouaher.
Misdemeanors
Lance A. Chitty - larceny of merchandise from a retailer and trespassing after being forbidden.
Clifford Orin Ratliff Jr. - public intoxication.
Protective Orders
Anne Fite, Payton Fite Burnham, and S.C. v. Calvin Hall.
Traffic Report
Ashley Renee Sam - driving under suspension.
Jackie Lee Blair - driving under suspension, driving left of center in marked zone, and taxes due state.
Rachel Savannah Sontag - speed not reasonable and proper.
Jonathon Roy Philpott - taxes dues state.
Bobby Joe Harrington - driving under suspension.
Dathan Eugene Leach - no seat belt and speeding 31-35 mph over.
Chad Harsha - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Michael Alan Cowan - no seat belt.
Joseph Brown - no seat belt.
Justin William Andrew Brooks - no security verification.
Brian Keith Bowen Jr. - no child restraint.
Kimberly Raydean Thirsty - no child restraint.
Jeffrey Kendall Storey - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Lane Richard Gordon - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Taressa Marie Wojnar - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Desiree Gallup - no driver's license.
Amber Jeanne Watson - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Emmir Elier Perez - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Justin Dean Finley - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Darian Nicole Roberts - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Ryan Michael Jones - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jimmy AC Jimerson - no seat belt.
Shelby Marie Vogel - no seat belt.
Elijah Pigeon - no driver's license.
John Wesley Kegley - driving under suspension.
Timothy Martazes Wright - no seat belt.
Ariel Sierra Marquez - failure to yield while turning.
Jamie Morris - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jeremy Wayne Hooker - no security verification.
Victoria Darlene Wagner - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Shanna Marie Giboney - speeding 15 mph over.
Raymond Wayne Hood - speeding 21-25 mph over and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Brent Wayne Kellogg - material improperly placed on vehicle windows and driving under suspension.
Billie Marie Runion - speeding 15 mph over.
Fire Runs
Sept. 4
Tahlequah FD: 12:25 a.m., fire alarm, 1995 Airport Parkway.
Tahlequah FD: 12:15 p.m., fuel spill, Morgan Street.
Sept. 5
Tahlequah FD: 7:52 a.m., electric hazard, South Mission Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 5:14 p.m., EMS assist, Grace Living Center.
Sept. 6
Tahlequah FD: 12:50 a.m., alarm, 1201 W. Fourth St.
