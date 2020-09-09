Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Briana N. Johnson to Bridget S. Barlow.
O. Dale Vanmeter to George R. Rounds.
George R. Rounds to Rodney Rounds.
Eric B. Shepard to Shepley Holdings, LLC.
Kyler Crittenden to Kyler Crittenden.
Gudonna Clawson to James Merritt Williams.
Kenneth McGlothlin to Michele R. McNiel.
Bobby Joe McAlpine III to Marco Ortiz.
Misdemeanors
Cody Lee Pritchett - possess marijuana and use drug paraphernalia.
Bianca Leaann Green - possession of marijuana, reckless driving, driving under suspension, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, and no seat belt.
Jason Y. Hijazi - public intoxication.
Fvs-Chvtv Amos Lawhead - larceny of merchandise from a retailer, resisting an officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing after being forbidden, and public intoxication.
Arron Blaine Manship - unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nicky Houston Hair - public intoxication.
Kent Matthew Bevans - public intoxication.
Matthew Tyler Akee - violation of protective order.
Small Claims
Junron Estates, LLC v. Victoria Pike - petition for judgment.
Junron Estates, LLC v. Timothy E. Whittington - petition for judgment.
Junron Estates, LLC v. Katina Kohler - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Justin Hubbard v. Shana Hubbard.
Tiffany Haeberle v. John Haeberle.
Tori Gordon Lee Powers v. Cloey Breann Stevenson.
Marriages
Dylan Andrew Moore, 22, Salina, and Sarah Elizabeth Back, 21, Salina.
Fire Runs
Sept. 6
Tahlequah FD: 6:08 p.m., MVA, 13023 W. 720 Road.
Sept. 7
Tahlequah FD: 3:02 p.m., structure fire, 275 E. 791 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 3:39 p.m., MVA, Highway 62 and Highway 82.
Tahlequah FD; 4:30 p.m., MVA, East Allen Road and Cedar Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 10:58 p.m., alarm, 1995 Airport Parkway.
Sept. 8
Tahlequah FD: 12:32 a.m., outside fire, East 795 Road and South Keeler Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 10:06 a.m., EMS assist, 1286 W. Fourth St.
