Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Community Bible Fellowship of Tahlequah to Crescent Valley Baptist Church, INC.
DMS, LLC to Chelsea and Western, LLC.
Harold Jay Whitaker to Hannah Cox.
Martha Freeman to Scott A. Wolff.
Armstrong Bank to Rivervalley Construction, LLC.
Felonies
Kasie Keys - child abuse.
Misdemeanors
Tiffany Marie Sharp - breaking and entering dwelling without permission and threaten to perform act of violence.
James Robert Moss - reckless conduct with firearm.
Cassandra Cortney Lee - unauthorized use of credit card.
Kenneth McBroom - unauthorized use of credit card.
Leanna Angelina Willett - public intoxication.
Civils
Barclays Bank Delaware v. Karen Chapman - indebtedness.
Tyler Berton Walker v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
Small Claims
Sun Loan Company v. Drew Scott - petition for judgment.
Jess Pryor v. Rick Steven Ensminger - replevin.
Sun Loan Company v. Linda G. Trammel - petition for judgment.
E&E Operations Series, LLC v. Sarah Lafar Martin and Walter Mike Spence - entry and detainer.
Marriages
Jacob Allen Taulbee, 24, Tahlequah, and Kaitlyn Michelle Trammel, 22, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Aug. 9
Tahlequah FD: 11:31 a.m., MVC, West Fourth Street and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Aug. 10
Tahlequah FD: 2:05 a.m., EMS Assist, 23219 S. 487 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 4:21 a.m., fire alarm, 920 Seminary Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 4:08 p.m., water rescue, Highway 62 and Highway 51 Bridge.
Tahlequah FD: 8:33 p.m., structure fire, 202 Jamestown St.
Aug. 11
Lowrey FD: 2:30 p.m., structure fire, E. 620 Road.
Lowrey FD: 8:01 p.m., structure fire, E. 626 Road.
Aug. 12
Tahlequah FD: 1:30 a.m., alarm, 905 Francis Ave.
Death Notices
DRYWATER, Bernie, 98, Tahlequah, nurse aid. Died Aug. 10. Funeral services, Aug. 15, 10 a.m. at Reed-Culver. Visitation, Aug. 14, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Reed-Culver.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.